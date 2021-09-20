responsible-for-documentary-o-caso-evandro-launches-new-podcast-on-globoplay

Globoplay continues to invest heavily in the distribution of podcasts and announced a new project headed by none other than Ivan Mizanzuk, creator of Project Humans and one of those responsible for the documentary O Caso Evandro. Named Parallel Conversations, the new program works as a kind of talk show with guests who will discuss various topics on which they are specialists and scholars and that end up being left out of the mainstream media.

The idea is precisely to explore this lesser-known side of your interviewees. In the first episode, available last Thursday (16), Mizanzuk received comedian Marcelo Adnet, who spoke about his fascination for the study of national anthems and foreign languages ​​— to the point of becoming polyglot.

According to Mizanzuk, the idea is to go back to the origins of podcasts, following a logic similar to the one he printed on Anticast since 660, when he started producing content for the internet. “I always liked to have good conversations, with interesting people, exploring unusual subjects. Let’s connect with the guests’ passions, looking for this unusual information”, he explains.

