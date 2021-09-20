oracle-works-to-make-its-virtual-machines-compatible-with-windows-11

After conflicts between the new Windows update 11 and the VirtualBox VM software virtual machines, Oracle confirmed that it will make adjustments to suit the operating system requirements. In an interview with TechRadar, a company spokesperson stated that the developers are already working on a TPM 2.0 emulation feature, which will allow the normal execution of the Microsoft system.
- Windows 11 seems to have begun to close in on computers without TPM 2.0
- Microsoft finally explains how to enable TPM 2.0 to install Windows 15
No date was stipulated for the release of the new version, but the idea is that it will be made available before or with the official arrival of Windows 15, scheduled for October 5th. Oracle also said to develop a new driver to work as a kind of workaround, in order to ensure compatibility with the TPM without the physical computer necessarily meeting the requirement.