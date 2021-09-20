Samsung AU7700 | Attractive TV to complement a connected home

Samsung has been a leader in the global TV market for 14 years, and this allowed the South Korean to become an authority in the category. With the launch of Samsung AU7700, the company demonstrates that it is still committed to delivering options 4K smart TV with great cost-benefit.

This product has attractive features, both in construction and in the interface, that allow the user to feel that they are buying a complete product. One of these features is compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant personal assistants.

Curious for more details about the Samsung AU7700? Check out everything I found about this TV in the full review.

Pros

Cable organizing channels;

HDR of great quality;

Support Google Assistant and Alexa;

TV volume is balanced;

4K high quality.

Cons

Control without numeric buttons;

Colors with less contrast.

Design and construction

The body of the Samsung AU7500 is a “recycle” of the look used in the model the predecessor — the TU 7700 — but this repeated design is not a demerit .

Dimensions (W x D x H): 200 x 43 x , 3 cm;

Weight: 14, 2 kg.

On the contrary, for those who liked the previous design, it is even a positive point to remain in this aspect, showing that it is better “rice and beans” well done than an unnecessary attempt at renovation.

In addition, Samsung’s conservative strategy served to deliver as an advantage to customers a device with great price for the category, making the AU7700 the company’s “cheaper” release in the generation launched in 2021.

The front has few edges, which the helps to further enhance the display without affecting the overall size of the TV. The base has two perpendicular plastic feet, which seem fragile at first sight, but are resistant in everyday life.

An interesting positive point of these supports is the fact that they do not need to be used. of screws, as they are snap-on. This installation format helps to streamline the assembly process and avoid worrying about additional tools.

To help organize the cables, Samsung AU7500 provides clips to help hide the wires in the feet of the TV, as well as four channels to secure them to the rear. This solution helps those who connect some devices to the television and do not want to make the cables visible.