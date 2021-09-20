how-to-view-your-code-on-tiktok

TikTok (Android l iOS l Web) is not only known for viral videos that invade other platforms. The social network also stands out for offering cash prizes. In fact, it was precisely this advantage that attracted the first users when the application arrived in Brazil. Currently, there are numerous ways to receive awards, and the most used by users is to convince other people to create an account.

Each profile has a code for sending invitations. Thus, when a person enters the code received in the app, both users are rewarded.

As the popularity of TikTok grew, the promotional part of the app became more “discreet”. To discover your code and invite friends to the social network, follow the step by step below.