How to view your code on TikTok

how-to-view-your-code-on-tiktok

TikTok (Android l iOS l Web) is not only known for viral videos that invade other platforms. The social network also stands out for offering cash prizes. In fact, it was precisely this advantage that attracted the first users when the application arrived in Brazil. Currently, there are numerous ways to receive awards, and the most used by users is to convince other people to create an account.

    • Each profile has a code for sending invitations. Thus, when a person enters the code received in the app, both users are rewarded.

    As the popularity of TikTok grew, the promotional part of the app became more “discreet”. To discover your code and invite friends to the social network, follow the step by step below.

    Step 1:

    Go to TikTok and, in the bottom navigation bar, locate and select the “Profile” tab. Once that’s done, touch the golden coin displayed at the top of the screen.

    Access the profile page. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 2:

    On the next page, click on the “Invite” button.

    To view your code, click on the indicated button. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 3:

    You can send invitations to your friends through apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook and Twitter. But to see your code in TikTok, close the window by swiping it down.

    If you want, you can send the invitation directly to other users. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 4:

    With this, your account code will be displayed below the button you selected earlier. To copy it, click on the command on the right.

    But if you prefer, you can share your code with them. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Ready! Now you know how to see your code on TikTok and win cash prizes through the social network.

