want-to-automate-your-home?-check-out-some-essential-tips-for-a-smart-home

Connected home items have become more and more common in recent years and people are looking even more for new options to automate the home, either with smart light bulbs — which can be programmed to turn on or off at a certain time — or even outlets, which allow you to turn the power of appliances on or off with a simple command. In all cases, comfort is even greater with the possibility of controlling everything by cell phone.

However, some people may still have questions about how to start home automation. What to buy first? What devices are essential to start “connecting” a house? With that in mind, we’ve separated some important information, as well as expert tips, to let you know the subject.

Smart remote control

(Image: Disclosure/Positive)

One of the first and most useful smart home items might be the universal smart remote — a device that is basically capable of replacing any remote that sends commands via infrared.

With it, you can control TVs, receivers, air conditioners and even fans. “One of the main advantages of a connected home is to concentrate in a single smartphone all the commands you need to give your objects, and that includes cameras, plugs, lamps and, of course, appliances. If this is your objective, the Smart Control Universal is the first product you should purchase”, explains José Ricardo Tobias, responsible for the Positivo Casa Inteligente business unit.

A smart remote control combines the ease of installation — which doesn’t require hiring a qualified professional — with the comfort of centralizing the controls of various devices on the smartphone. Just download a dedicated app to configure all devices as long as they are compatible. With this, the user can say goodbye to the standard remote controls to control everything by cell phone.

Smart Lamp

(Image: Disclosure/Positive) The most common item in a connected home is perhaps the smart light bulb. With several options on the market, such as the brands Positivo Casa smart, i2go, Geonav, Philips Hue and Xiaomi, the smart lamp guarantees the ease of being controlled by the cell phone and also allows settings to be turned on or off at a certain time. Some options — like the Positivo itself — even allow greater control over the temperature intensity and brightness level to further customize the environment. Among other advantages, it also stands out the fact of choosing customized colors, to leave your living room or bedroom with blue, pink, green lighting, among other numerous options.

Smart Switches and Nozzles

(Image: Disclosure/Positive) For those who do not want to buy several smart light bulbs and, even so, want the comfort of controlling home lighting by cell phone, some good options are the smart nozzles and switches. With them, it is possible to control the lighting of common lamps and even customize times to be turned on and off. Some of these options — such as Positivo's smart nozzles — allow a simple installation: just plug it into a standard socket to be used. However, other alternatives, such as smart switches, may depend on a workforce with a minimum of specialization, since it is necessary to deal with the electrical installation of the environment.

Smart Plugs

(Image: Disclosure/Positive)

Another great option — and which also has the advantage of not requiring the hiring a professional for installation — these are smart outlets. With them, the user can turn on or off any electronic product directly through the cell phone.

A smart plug has the basic function of “cutting off” or releasing the power supplied to an appliance. With it, it is possible to determine a time for a certain device to be turned on. This allows, for example, the user to turn on a coffee maker in the morning and prepare a coffee before getting out of bed.

Control everything with voice commands

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech )

In addition to the comfort of controlling multiple items within home by cell phone, all the products listed here have the facility to be controlled by voice commands with the main digital assistants, such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

That way, whoever has an Amazon Echo or Google Nest, for example, can still “replace” the cell phone with the voice and simply ask “Alexa, turn on the light” or “Ok, Google , turn on the TV” for a completely hands-free experience.

Those who don’t have one of the virtual assistants don’t have to worry either — the dedicated app for each of them also allows voice control, as long as, of course, it’s properly configured on a smartphone .