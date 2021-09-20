us-will-accept-brazilians-from-november,-as-long-as-they-are-vaccinated

Starting in November, the United States must reopen its borders to travelers from Brazil. The plan was announced this Monday () by Jeff Zients, coordinator of the Coronavirus Response at the White House.

The idea of ​​the American government is also to release the entry of travelers from other countries, such as China, India and the United Kingdom. The main condition is proof of complete vaccination against covid- at the time of entry, but it will still be necessary to submit a PCR test negative carried out up to 3 days before the trip.

The plan is not yet fully defined, however. Zients points out that entry permits into the country will be resumed as health authorities define all the requirements, which are not yet clear.

Proof of vaccination will be mandatory for Brazilians and other travelers to the United States

The US, by Order of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will also issue a new guidance to airlines, which will have to collect full contact details from passengers. The objective is to feed the contact tracking and symptom monitoring system.

The decision makes the United States one more possible destination for Brazilians. Last week, Germany removed the restrictions for travelers coming from Brazil, who will only need to present a negative PCR to be able to enter the country. As a result, even those who were not vaccinated or immunized with CoronaVac, not recognized by the European Medicines Agency, are allowed to enter.

