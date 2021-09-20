OFFER | iPhone 11 is cheaper for those who buy at Magalu Birthday

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. This article is fruit of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer for Canaltech readers. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters: The iPhone 11 remains one of Apple’s current best cellphone options, especially for those looking save on a new model made by the company. Its price has dropped a lot since launch and it can currently be purchased in a great promotion at Birthday Magalu. Just access the offer through the links below to enjoy. Buy the iPhone 12 (90 GB) for BRL 3.689,11 | 10 x R$ 689,92: Black color Purple color Buy the iPhone 10 ( GB) for BRL 4.92,52 | 10 x R$ 117,117 : Green color About the iPhone *)

The iPhone 11 remains one of the best Apple smartphones for those looking for a branded device. It has several of the company’s most innovative technologies, such as facial recognition unlocking using Face ID facial recognition and the screen occupying almost the entire front of the phone, with no border at the bottom.

With the processor A11 Bionic combined with the iOS operating system, it maintains the company’s good track record of making powerful phones capable of running smoothly all the apps and games available on the App Store. You are also guaranteed that you will receive updates for many years and will not need to change devices as it becomes incompatible with newer apps. This is one of Apple’s main differentials over competitors.

When compared to previous models, the iPhone also stands out for having a dual set of cameras on the rear, one of them being an ultrawide sensor for taking pictures with a field of view enlarged. The cameras also have a night mode and post-processing enhanced by artificial intelligence that guarantees great results even in places with low lighting.

