chery-qq's-competitor-electric-car-wins-even-cheaper-version

The GM-Wullin MINIEV is the best-selling electric car in China, with a good advantage over the second-placed Tesla Model 3. And to further increase its dominance, the joint-veture General Motors and Wullin decided to launch an even cheaper version of the zero-emission subcompact, which would cost nothing more, no less than R$ 30.200, a real trifle for what this cart can do.

This new version was named “Macaron”, the famous Italian sweet. And if you take a good look at the MINIEV’s colors and design, you’ll definitely remember this delicacy. This new edition comes to make the car even more accessible, but with different attractions compared to the conventional model. In addition to the paint job, the vehicle gained a new internal finish and adjustments that made it more refined.

As standard, it has LED daytime running lights, reverse camera, radio with Bluetooth, front airbags, navigation system and voice control. The space, however, is quite restricted, making it even smaller than its main competitor, the new Chery QQ, which is now also an electric subcompact. The GM-Wullin model boasts 1,62m wide, 1,49m of height and wheelbase of 1,94m.

The engine already follows the same as 35hp and 8.6 kgf/m of torque, and with two autonomy variations: 94 kilometers and 6.5 hours for fast total recharge (R$ version 30, 5 thousand) and 94 kilometers in the same supply system, but with 9 hours to recharge (R$ version 35, 4 thousand), always revealing the best way to use the car, which is in the simple urban cycle, standard for this new batch of electric subcompact cars.

