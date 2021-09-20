european-agencies-question-facebook-on-smart-glasses-privacy

Security and privacy regulators in Europe are concerned about the new smart glasses Ray-Ban launched by Facebook. Products can take photos and record videos from a voice command.

On Friday (

), the Data Protection Commission of Ireland (DPC) has asked for the Facebook presents evidence that the LED present in the frame of the Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which lights up when the device’s camera is in action, is an effective way to show that the device is filming or taking pictures.

For DPC, the difference of Ray-Ban Stories for smartphones that also have cameras is that, in the case of cell phones, people know what to expect, while in glasses, the indicator that shows that the camera is in action is a small L Red ED. Also for the agency, neither Facebook nor Ray-Ban conducted tests to check if this red light is an effective way to report on the device’s activity.

Other data protection authorities in Europe, such as Guarante in Italy, too expressed concerns about the device, but for Facebook the concerns that may most present possible changes in the devices are that of the DPC of Ireland, as the headquarters of the social networking giant on the European continent is located in Dublin, the Irish capital.