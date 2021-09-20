How to Upgrade iPad to iPadOS 15

Keeping the operating system up to date is a mandatory duty for smart device users, and the iPad is no different. iPadOS upgrades are important to keep your Apple tablet stable, functional, and safe from crashes and bugs.

As soon as a new update is released to the iPad, the system issues an alert for you to update the system immediately. However, if this message doesn’t appear, or automatic updates are disabled in the Settings app, you’ll need to resort to iPad’s manual update checks. This task is simple and can be done on the tablet, by OTA update (Over The Air, or update over the air) as well as by Mac, connecting the devices with a USB cable.

Important: Remember to keep a secure backup of your iPad information and files. Although infrequent, cases of errors and update issues can happen and compromise the tablet data (especially on beta systems).

Learn how to keep your iPad up to date by the two methods mentioned above. Follow the step-by-step steps we have prepared for you below.

1. By the iPadOS Settings

Step 1: On the iPad home screen, open the AJustes app.

Open the iPad Settings app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: Go to “General” > “Software Update”.

Access the iPadOS “Software Update” menu – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3: Check if there is a pending system update for your device. If so, just tap “Download and Install”.

For beta and stable versions of the system, always keep your iPad up to date – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canatech)

Tip: on this screen, take the opportunity to automatically download and install iPadOS on your device. To do this, just tap “Automatic Updates” and activate the options “Download iPadOS Updates” and “Install iPadOS Updates”. Note that the update is performed overnight and the iPad must be charging and connected to Wi-Fi to complete the task.

Activate the indicated options to always keep your iPad up to date – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

two. By Mac

Step 1:

connect the USB cable on Mac and iPad.

Step 2:

On the Mac, open the Finder and, in the sidebar, open the section corresponding to your iPad.

Open the iPad section on your Mac through the Finder – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3: tap “Check for Updates” and follow the indicated instructions if there is a pending update.

Check the update pending on your iPad by “Check for Update” in the Mac Finder – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim ( Canaltech)

