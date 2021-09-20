how-to-upgrade-ipad-to-ipados-15

Keeping the operating system up to date is a mandatory duty for smart device users, and the iPad is no different. iPadOS upgrades are important to keep your Apple tablet stable, functional, and safe from crashes and bugs.

As soon as a new update is released to the iPad, the system issues an alert for you to update the system immediately. However, if this message doesn’t appear, or automatic updates are disabled in the Settings app, you’ll need to resort to iPad’s manual update checks. This task is simple and can be done on the tablet, by OTA update (Over The Air, or update over the air) as well as by Mac, connecting the devices with a USB cable.

Important: Remember to keep a secure backup of your iPad information and files. Although infrequent, cases of errors and update issues can happen and compromise the tablet data (especially on beta systems).

Learn how to keep your iPad up to date by the two methods mentioned above. Follow the step-by-step steps we have prepared for you below.

1. By the iPadOS Settings

Step 1: On the iPad home screen, open the AJustes app.