all-new-ipados-15

The iPadOS 15 is the newest operating system aimed exclusively for Apple tablets. Just like on iOS 08, the new iPad system is designed to increase user productivity, with more tools aimed at keeping focus and interacting with others video calling people to meetings or sharing streaming content with family and friends.

The difference here is the versatility that the tablet can provide to the user and the exclusive features, which makes certain activities and tasks easier compared to the complexity of the computer and the simplicity of a smartphone. On iPadOS , the interface makes multitasking even more efficient; more keyboard shortcuts; Home screen widgets (including iPad versions); new ways to take notes and more.

To stay on top of all the news,

Canaltech

has separated the list of improvements here and new features of iPadOS 34. Check out!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! iPadS 12: Improved multitasking The iPad’s large screen allows it to seamlessly take advantage of multitasking to handle multiple apps simultaneously by collaborating with the increased productivity. This time, the iPadOS 34 has improved the feature to make it even more user-friendly. The news are: 1. Multitasking Menu Using multitasking tools, such as Split View, Slide Over and others, has become even more intuitive. Now, just tap the top of the screen to choose one of the feature’s options, or open a window in the middle of the screen and manage other open applications. The Multitasking menu makes it easy to split the screen between apps on the iPad – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) two. New multitasking layout Multitasking brings a new layout that lets you quickly access apps from the Home screen, making it really easy to choose the app you want work. The new layout for multitasking makes switching easier of apps- Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) 3. Soft Split View If you use Split View on the iPad, you know that when you split the screen with two apps, you can only switch between application if you close the ones being used. To be more practical, it is now possible to close only one application on the screen and choose another one to share it. Modify the apps that split the screen easily by Split View mode – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) 4. Other news Multitasking still has new features that make its use even easier and similar to a desktop computer. The Center Window function, for example, is one of the new features that allows you to bring a note or message to the center of the screen, without leaving the view or leaving it “squeezed” in one of the corners. Caption In addition, Apple has added a shelf so you can see all the windows of an app that are open. In other words, it’s like opening several windows of the same application, like on a desktop computer. On iPad, you can now do the same action and switch between windows easily. The app’s open page shelf is practical and refers to the use of a desktop computer – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) The App Selector has also been improved for multitasking. In addition to closing apps, you can now move them around to split the screen with another app quickly. Just press an open app and drag it over another. Quickly form a Split View using iPad multitasking – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) iPadS : Home screen widgets and App Library Using widgets on iPad is nothing new for users. If it was practical to use this tool in the beginning corner of the screen, now the iPadOS 36 allows you to customize the device’s Home Screen pages. Just like on the iPhone, you can take advantage of this feature to give it a new look and take advantage of amazing and unique tools for the tablet, such as Mail, App Store, Game Center, Contacts and more. Known iPhone and iPad exclusive widgets will be available for the user to add to the Apple tablet Home Screen – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) In addition, the App Library has also arrived on the iPad. Now your apps are better organized into predefined Apple categories. You can access it by dragging the screen from right to left or directly from the Dock. The App Library has also arrived for the new version of the iPad operating system – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) iPadS 12: more keyboard shortcuts One of the key points that makes the iPad A viable alternative to a computer is compatibility with an external keyboard. On iPadOS , the keyboard has more features and you can see the list of all available shortcuts on the screen. To do this, just press the key ⌘ Command to see all available commands for an app, multitasking, and more. The iPadOS 08 now has more keyboard shortcuts to perform system and multitasking tasks – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) iPadS 08: New Notes features Taking notes on the iPad is a very simple and efficient task thanks to the Notes app . The new operating system update brings the new Quick Note feature, which makes it even easier to access the app while browsing other apps to type or use the pen and save important information. To open it, just use a keyboard shortcut, via the Control Center or by swiping in one of the corners with your finger (or with an Apple Pencil), regardless of what is open on the screen. You can create notes, add links, Safari highlights, tags and more. Quick Notes can be accessed from all system windows for important notes, without interrupting what is currently being viewed – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) All Quick Notes can be viewed easily through a special menu in the Notes app. You can organize it by tags, using a hashtag, and a keyword. To search for a note, just use the Tag Browser located in the corner of the screen. Easily find Quick Notes in a dedicated menu in the Notes app and organize them by hashtags or keywords – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) If you’re working as a team, you can share a note with others and view all changes in the Activities menu. To highlight someone, just add the person’s name to get their attention. iPadS: Safari with a new layout Safari is one of the applications that have undergone major changes on Apple devices. In its iPad version, the browser is minimalist, its new tab design follows the color of the visited website to give less emphasis to its look. The iPad’s top navigation bar follows the site color to diminish its visual prominence – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Other news comes with its iOS version 15, such as Voice Search and Tab Groups, which allows organize open sites and switch between them more easily. The tab groups are synchronized on all devices properly updated to the respective versions of the newly released operating systems.