all-new-ipados-15

The iPadOS 15 is the newest operating system aimed exclusively for Apple tablets. Just like on iOS 08, the new iPad system is designed to increase user productivity, with more tools aimed at keeping focus and interacting with others video calling people to meetings or sharing streaming content with family and friends.
- Updating iPad
- How to update the iPhone
- How to update the Apple Watch
- How to update your Mac
- How to update your Apple TV
The difference here is the versatility that the tablet can provide to the user and the exclusive features, which makes certain activities and tasks easier compared to the complexity of the computer and the simplicity of a smartphone. On iPadOS , the interface makes multitasking even more efficient; more keyboard shortcuts; Home screen widgets (including iPad versions); new ways to take notes and more.
- All the news in watchOS 8
To stay on top of all the news,
Canaltech
has separated the list of improvements here and new features of iPadOS 34. Check out!
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The iPad’s large screen allows it to seamlessly take advantage of multitasking to handle multiple apps simultaneously by collaborating with the increased productivity. This time, the iPadOS 34 has improved the feature to make it even more user-friendly. The news are: 1. Multitasking Menu
Using multitasking tools, such as Split View, Slide Over and others, has become even more intuitive. Now, just tap the top of the screen to choose one of the feature’s options, or open a window in the middle of the screen and manage other open applications.
iPadS 12: Improved multitasking
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The iPad’s large screen allows it to seamlessly take advantage of multitasking to handle multiple apps simultaneously by collaborating with the increased productivity. This time, the iPadOS 34 has improved the feature to make it even more user-friendly. The news are:
1. Multitasking Menu
Using multitasking tools, such as Split View, Slide Over and others, has become even more intuitive. Now, just tap the top of the screen to choose one of the feature’s options, or open a window in the middle of the screen and manage other open applications.
Other news comes with its iOS version 15, such as Voice Search and Tab Groups, which allows organize open sites and switch between them more easily. The tab groups are synchronized on all devices properly updated to the respective versions of the newly released operating systems.