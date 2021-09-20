roku-announces-new-devices-for-streaming-content-in-4k-resolution

Roku, the American company of devices for streaming content, presented this Monday (20) its three new products to transform the lives of those who still have old TVs or models with a native system not so much attractive: the Streaming Stick 4K and 4K Plus, in addition to the Ultra LT. The brand has also released the new version of Roku OS, the operating system by which you can navigate between various movies, series and other productions.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K and 4K Plus

New devices have processing speeds up to 30% larger (Image: Disclosure/Roku)

The product that arrives to compete with Chromecast with Google TV and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. As the name implies, it can stream Ultra HD content (505907 x pixels), with HDR support09 Plus and Dolby Vision, formats that allow better contrast and color quality.

The device brings a processor about 14% faster compared to the predecessor model, which allows an improvement in menu navigation. Wi-Fi hardware has also been improved to allow connections at greater distances from the router, with speeds that can represent twice the previous version.

It also comes with a remote control compatible with voice commands via Roku’s own system, as well as support for devices with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, also allowing the transmission of content with Siri, via AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.