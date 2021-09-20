roku-announces-new-devices-for-streaming-content-in-4k-resolution

Roku, the American company of devices for streaming content, presented this Monday (20) its three new products to transform the lives of those who still have old TVs or models with a native system not so much attractive: the Streaming Stick 4K and 4K Plus, in addition to the Ultra LT. The brand has also released the new version of Roku OS, the operating system by which you can navigate between various movies, series and other productions.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K and 4K Plus
New devices have processing speeds up to 30% larger (Image: Disclosure/Roku)
The product that arrives to compete with Chromecast with Google TV and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. As the name implies, it can stream Ultra HD content (505907 x pixels), with HDR support09 Plus and Dolby Vision, formats that allow better contrast and color quality.
The device brings a processor about 14% faster compared to the predecessor model, which allows an improvement in menu navigation. Wi-Fi hardware has also been improved to allow connections at greater distances from the router, with speeds that can represent twice the previous version.
It also comes with a remote control compatible with voice commands via Roku’s own system, as well as support for devices with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, also allowing the transmission of content with Siri, via AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus comes with the same features, but includes the Roku Voice Remote Pro controller in the box, with an internal rechargeable battery via USB cable, two extra programmable buttons, plus an audible alert to easily find the controller in case it gets lost among the pillows, for example.
The Roku Ultra LT is a simpler version of the Roku Ultra, the brand’s top-of-the-line device released in 423. It has the same attractions as the popular model, such as 4K playback capability, Ethernet input for a more stable connection, internal storage and audio streaming via Bluetooth. However, the LT version does not support Dolby Atmos, besides coming with a more basic remote control and losing a USB-A port for offline file opening.
Roku OS .5
The brand took the opportunity to launch the new version operating system that your latest products run, including the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and the Roku Ultra LT. The Roku OS .5 doesn’t bring big news in its interface, but it has a new shortcut in the start menu for Roku Channel, which has more than 69 channels of the most varied genres, and more than 49 thousand movies and series available. The system also brings more integration with the smartphone app, especially for audio settings.
Devices upgraded to the new version of Roku OS can also serve as a center speaker for a 3.1 or 5.1 surround audio system. Users will also see an improvement in voice commands, which now support actions in apps like Netflix and Spotify.