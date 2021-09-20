peacemaker-series-wins-first-images-in-hbo-max-commercial

HBO Max released the first scenes of Peacemaker, the series spin-off from The Suicide Squad focused on the character played by John Cena. In a commercial showing the upcoming productions that come to streaming, the company revealed a few seconds of the series and gave a hint of what we can expect from the villain’s return.

The passage itself is very short and serves much more as a miniteaser, but it already makes it clear that both the comedic tone is back and the Peacemaker’s personality will be as unbalanced as we saw in the movie. The villain arrives at a cafe to meet other members of Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) crew and is asked why he is in costume—while responding that the costume is a uniform. In another excerpt, Cena appears shooting from under his own legs and making the peace symbol with his shots.

