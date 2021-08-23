tokyo paralympics 2020: third batch of indian team leaves for tokyo paralympics 2020 including 10 para shooters

New Delhi

The third team of Indian players left for Tokyo on Monday to take part in the Paralympics. It consists of 17 players including 10 shooters and five archers. The Paralympics will be held from August 24 to September 5.

According to this, ‘the team includes javelin thrower Ranjit Bhati and swimmer Suyash Jadhav, besides 11 coaches and support staff.’ This time India is sending its largest contingent to the Tokyo Paralympic Games with 54 players. These players will take part in nine competitions.

PCI president hopes for best performance

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Deepa Malik is hopeful that the country’s para players will create history with their best ever performance at the Tokyo Games starting Tuesday.

Asked if she expects the best performance ever, Deepa said, “Of course, I have high expectations. This year India is sending its largest contingent ever. I am sure we will make history. This squad is three times bigger than the previous team, in four to five years between 2016-2020 we have qualified in four more games.

Indian Para athletes raised their hopes of a medal with the current performance

Malik said during the virtual press conference, ‘Two years were affected due to the pandemic, but despite this, the number of players who have qualified has increased significantly.’ Deepa, the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympics, said the figures for the Indian contingent are looking good. He said, “Not only the ones who qualify but also the players have got a lot of quotas based on the world rankings. The numbers are looking very good, the players have done very well in the selection trials and there is a lot of hope given their current world rankings.