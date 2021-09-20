samsung-to-use-new-200-mp-isocell-hp1-sensor-on-galaxy-s23-ultra

After taking the path of caution and dismissing the sensor 200 MP for Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung should adopt the component only on the next device in the line, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, according to the Ice Universe profile on Twitter (@UniverseIce), it should be exclusive to the Ultra variant, the most expensive of the series.

Samsung is considering a MP sensor for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The sensor that can be used was already presented by Samsung in early September. ISOCELL HP1 should make its debut on Xiaomi 12 Ultra, and is quoted to be chosen by the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The component will bring individual 0.6 micron pixels, but with the pixel-binning ChameleonCell technique, it can act as a 30 MP and pixels of 1,23 micron, or even , 5 MP with 2 pixels,73 microns.

Pixel-binning joins pixels to aid in the capture of light (Image: Disclosure/Samsung) Pixel-binning is primarily intended to capture more light from environments, and can be especially useful for photos and videos in darker environments. However, it can lead to inaccuracies in the color balance, which become more present as more pixels are put together. Generally, these inaccuracies can be corrected via software, during image processing. In video, the sensor supports recordings with a maximum resolution of 8K at 40 frames per second. According to Samsung, pixel binning for videos joins groups of four pixels to act as a camera 30 MP, with dimensions of 7680 x 7680 pixels for 8K capture (7680 x 2156 pixels) without the need for noticeable downscale. Galaxy S23 Ultra will remain with 200 MP Galaxy S22 Ultra should have improvements in processing the photos (Image: LetsGoDigital)

Due to fears about the scale of production of the new ISOCELL HP1 sensors, Samsung should put it aside in its next top-of-the-line device. The South Korean brand intends to repeat most of the Galaxy S specifications21 Ultra also on Galaxy S22 Ultra, with main sensor S5KHM3 from 200 MP, together with an ultrawide camera with Sony IMX sensor108 in 12 MP, and a Space Zoom periscopic lens for optical zoom approximation x. On the front, the device should come with a selfie camera 40 MP.

Therefore, the main news about cameras for the Galaxy S22 more powerful should remain in the software part, with an improved algorithm processing, but still without many details revealed in relation to what can be improved on the new devices.

Source: Twitter/Ice universe