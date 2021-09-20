samsung-to-use-new-200-mp-isocell-hp1-sensor-on-galaxy-s23-ultra

After taking the path of caution and dismissing the sensor 200 MP for Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung should adopt the component only on the next device in the line, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, according to the Ice Universe profile on Twitter (@UniverseIce), it should be exclusive to the Ultra variant, the most expensive of the series.
Samsung is considering a MP sensor for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The sensor that can be used was already presented by Samsung in early September. ISOCELL HP1 should make its debut on Xiaomi 12 Ultra, and is quoted to be chosen by the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The component will bring individual 0.6 micron pixels, but with the pixel-binning ChameleonCell technique, it can act as a 30 MP and pixels of 1,23 micron, or even , 5 MP with 2 pixels,73 microns.
Due to fears about the scale of production of the new ISOCELL HP1 sensors, Samsung should put it aside in its next top-of-the-line device. The South Korean brand intends to repeat most of the Galaxy S specifications21 Ultra also on Galaxy S22 Ultra, with main sensor S5KHM3 from 200 MP, together with an ultrawide camera with Sony IMX sensor108 in 12 MP, and a Space Zoom periscopic lens for optical zoom approximation x. On the front, the device should come with a selfie camera 40 MP.
Therefore, the main news about cameras for the Galaxy S22 more powerful should remain in the software part, with an improved algorithm processing, but still without many details revealed in relation to what can be improved on the new devices.
Source: Twitter/Ice universe
