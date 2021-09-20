roku-os-reaches-version-10.5-with-more-voice-commands-and-other-new-features

Roku OS, the operating system that ships the brand’s smart devices and also some smart TVs, is coming soon to version 10.5. Without adding anything in visual or interface, the package enhances the overall experience with devices from the Roku family, with interesting additions in device integration, new voice commands and more.

Roku OS news 10.5

The time update makes voice commands more complete and useful for everyday life , including a series of new actions that take the user straight to a movie, a song or a clip, saving the time spent browsing menus.

In this wave, who surfed well was the Integration with Spotify, which now has smarter content searches. The user can enter commands like “play the week’s news” or “play the podcast from Canaltech” to go directly to the desired media.

Private sessions streamed to Roku’s mobile app are better too. In the update, Roku OS started to adjust the audio settings according to the type of headphone used, to ensure the best possible quality and without manual adjustments.

Another valuable addition to the application is the built-in audio control. Volume adjustments and other settings for TV playback will be available directly from your cell phone, an interesting shortcut for anyone using Roku as a media center in another room in the house.

General improvements in performance are also part of the new set of Roku OS 10.5: according to Roku, entry into new channels is faster, as is navigation in menus natives; in addition, the automatic detection of Wi-Fi networks is also a little better.

Sem Brasil Of the wide range of features announced in the update 10.5, several of them are not yet available for Brazilian users. These include intelligent voice commands to fill in login fields, expanded access to streaming TV, and differentiated audio channel arrangements between Roku wireless speakers — most features are unique to the United States.

In the company’s official publication, there are no details regarding the expansion of the availability of these functions, so all that remains is to wait for new announcements. Roku expects to release the update for all compatible devices (including the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K) in the coming weeks.

