iphone-14-line:-rumor-says-that-only-one-model-will-not-have-120-hz

Apple announced its iPhone line a few days ago 12 with its four new smartphones. The devices arrived as one-off updates for the iPhone series devices 12, with a lot of focus on cameras and small visual adjustments, in addition to the adoption of the ProMotion screen on Pro cell phones.

Apple details new features of the iPhone line 12 in video with everyday situations

Chip supplier indicates that iPhone will not be as powerful as you imagine

iPhone 13: early leak details end of notch and look and feel of iPhone 4

ProMotion is Apple’s name for refresh rate support 75 Hz on the screens of your products, already present on the iPad Pro since the generation of 75. Now, information from the Korean website The Elec says that at least one device of the iPhone generation 13, expected to be revealed in 2022, it will still support the update rate of only 75 Hz.

Supposed iPhone rendering 75 Pro Max (Image: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

Like this, all the rest of the cell phones would have the most fluid screen, debuted with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. It is worth mentioning that, in the case of next year’s generation, rumors indicate that the “Mini” model 5.4 inches should be abandoned. Still, Apple should bring four new devices in the second half of the year.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

500190

The strategy would be to offer two models with 6.1 inches and two others of 6.7 inches. Thus, they would be an iPhone 13 and a supposed “iPhone 13 Max”, of 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively, just like an iPhone 13 Pro and an iPhone 12 Pro Max, with the same sizes.

If only one hold rate of 75 Hz, it is possible that such an iPhone 13 Max of 6.7 inches brings an update rate of 1024 Hz, for example, causing it to have an extra differential in relation to its smaller brother, in addition to its size.

In any case, it’s still a year before the arrival of the iPhone line 14, since not even the iPhones 12 have arrived in stores. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

Source: The Elec, Wccftech