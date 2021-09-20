what-can't-be-missing-in-a-gamer-setup?-know-how-to-assemble-your

Over the years, computers have acquired many meanings, right? After all, as they became more powerful, they started to handle more tasks at the same time. One of the reflections of this change in performance is in the games.

Today nowadays, there are computers that are as powerful as or even more powerful than gaming consoles. Therefore, a lot of people have invested in equipment and accessories that work well in games. So, whether online or offline, you can enjoy an amazing gaming experience.

So, if you are building a computer to enjoy games, there are some accessories that cannot be missing from your setup. Just take a look at this article!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! What can’t be missing in a gamer setup? Know how to set up yours Before starting, it is important to think about the definition of “Setup”. This is an English word that is related to setup, organization and installation. So, when we think of a “gamer setup” the idea would be a space with equipment dedicated to games. (Photograph: Canaltech/Jones Oliveira) In this sense, players can choose the most suitable equipment and accessories to play, whether on a console or computer. What is essential in a setup gamer? Well, that depends a lot on your needs as a gamer. I’ll show you two different scenarios: Players who prefer online games on the computer

If you like online computer games, you might need accessories like: mouse, keyboard, headset, microphone and mousepad. This way, you can ensure good communication with other players and also enjoy quick response from your mouse and keyboard.

(Photo: Unsplash/Axville) Players who prefer console games on the computer

But if you like console games more and want to enjoy them in the best quality on your computer, you might prefer to use one: video game controller, headset and an adapted monitor.