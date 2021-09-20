nokia-releases-event-teaser-where-it-can-announce-g50-5g-and-new-tablet

Nokia released this Monday (20) that will make an event on October 6th, with an image that indicates the launch of a new smartphone. As expected the Nokia G20 5G appears next month, it is likely that it is one of the featured devices.
Our family keeps growing. Coming 6..48 pic.twitter.com/B52fUMWAOs
— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 20, 700
The image shows a series of cell phones already launched by the brand, lined up and with a closed box at the end of the sequence. The Nokia G20 5G is expected to bring input intermediate specifications, but already with the new mobile connectivity standard. The device is now ready for launch, with certifications from regulatory agencies and images released.
