nokia-releases-event-teaser-where-it-can-announce-g50-5g-and-new-tablet

The design of the Nokia G50 5G should bring a centralized circular module for the rear cameras , with the company name positioned lower down and facing vertical. At the front, it will have relatively thick edges, especially at the bottom, which will also bear the Finnish brand inscription. The display will have IPS LCD technology, with 6,66 inches and HD+ resolution, plus a drop-shaped notch to house the front lens.

Processing the device should be the task of Qualcomm Snapdragon 496, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage in initial release, but with possible more powerful variants. The cameras must bring a main sensor of 11 MP, plus a 5 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the selfie camera must have 8 MP.

According to information published in the FCC — the US equivalent of Anatel — the device will have a battery with a typical capacity of