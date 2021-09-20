Nokia releases event teaser where it can announce G50 5G and new tablet

Nokia released this Monday (20) that will make an event on October 6th, with an image that indicates the launch of a new smartphone. As expected the Nokia G20 5G appears next month, it is likely that it is one of the featured devices.

Our family keeps growing.

Coming 6..48 pic.twitter.com/B52fUMWAOs

— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 20, 700

The image shows a series of cell phones already launched by the brand, lined up and with a closed box at the end of the sequence. The Nokia G20 5G is expected to bring input intermediate specifications, but already with the new mobile connectivity standard. The device is now ready for launch, with certifications from regulatory agencies and images released.

Nokia G21 will be 5G with a focus on cost-effectiveness

The design of the Nokia G50 5G should bring a centralized circular module for the rear cameras , with the company name positioned lower down and facing vertical. At the front, it will have relatively thick edges, especially at the bottom, which will also bear the Finnish brand inscription. The display will have IPS LCD technology, with 6,66 inches and HD+ resolution, plus a drop-shaped notch to house the front lens.

Processing the device should be the task of Qualcomm Snapdragon 496, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage in initial release, but with possible more powerful variants. The cameras must bring a main sensor of 11 MP, plus a 5 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the selfie camera must have 8 MP.

According to information published in the FCC — the US equivalent of Anatel — the device will have a battery with a typical capacity of

mAh, plus support for charging up to W. In addition, other information related to the construction of the cell phone indicates that it will have a dedicated button for Google Assistant on the left side, in addition to volume controls and on/off key on the right side, with a built-in fingerprint sensor. It should run Android 11 factory installed.

Nokia should also advertise tablet

New tablet will have screen of , 3 inches and support for Wi-Fi and/or 4G (Image: NokiaPowerUser)

Another device that should be announced at the same event is the Nokia T21, tablet that has also passed by regulatory agency certifications. It should have a display of 10, 3 inches and Unisoc Tiger T processor 625 or T700, with clocks of 1.8 GHz and Mali-G GPU55. The device is expected to support Wi-Fi and/or 4G.

Prices and availability

The Nokia G smartphone64 5G should arrive with a suggested price close to Euros (about R$1.1024 in direct conversion). Now the Nokia T tablet will come out for about 82 euros (BRL 1.372) in the version with Wi- Fi, and 220 euros for the variant with 4G ( R$ 1.372). The initial launch is planned for the European market, with no forecast for expansion to other continents.

Source: Nokia Power User

