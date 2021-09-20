how-to-get-prestige-skins-in-lol

League of Legends (PC | Android | iOS) carries with it several qualities that make the game attractive and keep a loyal audience for years. Constant events and a very well-built universe are some of these qualities, but another thing that attracts the community a lot are the skins, especially the hardest ones to get.
- How to get skins in LoL
- How to enable and show mastery in LoL
- Best tips for you to play League of Legends
Today we will talk about the beautiful Prestige Skins, acquired through Prestige Points. Unlike other skins, which are purchased with Riot Points (RPs), bought with real money, these require the player to participate in seasonal events in order to collect the points.
Step 1: in order to get your hands on the coveted skins it is necessary to participate in the events by purchasing the passes. It is possible to be present for free, but to obtain the Prestige Points you need to purchase.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Step 2: the package releases 27 player missions, four of which award participants with Prestige Points.
Step 3: Events always introduce a limited-time available currency, the Emblems, and to get them it is also necessary to complete event missions.
Step 4: Emblems are the direct way to get 100 Points of Prestige, cost of the item in question, but to buy it is necessary to add 2200 Event emblems.
Buy Prestige Points to get the skin you want in the event store (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)
Step 5: It is important to remember that through the emblems it is also possible buy a Prestige Skin, which is available for a limited time, so it’s good to check all the cosmetics of the class, in the event store or not, available before deciding.
Step 6: decided? Now it’s time to exchange them after the decision. In the Emblem Shop, as shown above, or in the Prestige Points Shop.
Clicking on the icon in question takes the player to the Prestige Points Store (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Step 7: in this part you can see all the cosmetics you can buy, choose what you want, then click “Forge”.
Step 8: After that click on “Permanently Enable” and your Prestige Skin will be available for use.
Click on permanently enable to complete the purchase (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)
The next time you play, just choose the champion and select the new purchase to reach Summoner’s Rift with style.
Source: League of Legends
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.