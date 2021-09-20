how-to-get-prestige-skins-in-lol

League of Legends (PC | Android | iOS) carries with it several qualities that make the game attractive and keep a loyal audience for years. Constant events and a very well-built universe are some of these qualities, but another thing that attracts the community a lot are the skins, especially the hardest ones to get.

Today we will talk about the beautiful Prestige Skins, acquired through Prestige Points. Unlike other skins, which are purchased with Riot Points (RPs), bought with real money, these require the player to participate in seasonal events in order to collect the points.

Step 1: in order to get your hands on the coveted skins it is necessary to participate in the events by purchasing the passes. It is possible to be present for free, but to obtain the Prestige Points you need to purchase.

