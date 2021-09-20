cybercriminals-are-trading-dark-web-for-telegram

The Telegram is increasingly becoming the preferred place for cybercriminals to buy or sell stolen credentials, data sets, and even attack and intrusion tools. Even with less security than the dark web, instant messenger is easier to use and, for customers, it’s just a click away, with slightly higher risk outweighing the gains over hidden forums.

Financial companies spend an average of $2 million to circumvent ransomware

New malware has targeting government servers and e-commerce transactions

Criminal bot attacks are already growing faster than those committed by humans

According to a study by Cyberint, a digital security intelligence company, the use of the platform by crooks more than doubled in 2020 — and when it comes to stolen credentials, more specifically, this number can be up to four times higher. In groups, criminals are able to reach tens of thousands of people at once, while relying on some anonymity through the use of invitation links to closed chats, where sample volumes or demonstrations of attacks can be performed.

Previously, the main app used by crooks on the surface of the network was WhatsApp, but changes in privacy policies, as well as lack of resources, caused the app to be abandoned in favor of Telegram. A search for terms related to lists of stolen credentials, for example, showed the existence of more than 3,400 discussion groups, with the largest exceeding 10 thousand subscribers, including criminals and interested in acquiring stolen volumes containing e-mails and access passwords.