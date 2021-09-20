the-impact-of-the-pandemic-on-the-learning-of-young-people-with-mental-disorders

That the pandemic impacted the learning of children and adolescents is already clear. However, when it comes to an audience with certain neurodevelopmental disorders, such as ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), Down Syndrome, Asperger, dyslexia and autism. With that, what is the best way to adapt online teaching for these young people?

Psychopedagogue Luciana Brites — CEO of Instituto NeuroSaber, focused on enhancing the development of children and teenagers — states that neurodevelopmental disorders originate from brain dysfunction, so this audience needs more assistance, because it is as if certain areas of the brain were malfunctioning.

” The child can get better over time. For this, this child needs structured, systematized learning, and all these disorders can be very well developed and optimized. The pandemic has changed a lot according to age. Many children and young people did not go to therapy. This audience needs a lot of support from the teacher”, says the expert.