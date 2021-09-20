pixel-6-can-double-reload-speed-and-has-enhanced-release-date

With the Pixel 6 debut window about to arrive, Google has increased investments in marketing, more than in past generations of the line. The strategy includes curious actions, such as the resurrection of Twitter from the Nexus line, as well as measures such as the display of the devices in the company’s physical store in New York, thus marking what could be the search giant’s biggest hardware launch.

The campaign continues, and now includes new billboards, which show with more clarity the screen differences between the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Other than that, new certifications found by the Taiwanese body NCC indicate that Google’s next line of high-end cellphones should significantly boost the recharge speed, practically doubling the one seen in Pixel 5.

Pixel 6 shows screen differences and can double recharge power

Responsible for the captures used in the campaign, of otographer David Urbanke released images of several Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro billboards around New York. Despite not bringing any great news, the material allows us to observe in greater detail the differences between the screens of the two devices.

