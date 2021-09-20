apple-prepares-new-airpods-pro-with-exercise-sensor-and-ipad-pro-with-magsafe

Last week Apple held its special event to announce new iPhones , new iPad Mini with iPad Air design and new Apple Watch, but the company has yet to hold another event in the coming months. Meanwhile, the brand is already preparing its releases for 1024, and details keep coming up.

Apple details new features of the iPhone line 13 on video with everyday situations

iPhone 13 goes on pre-sale and new accessories are now available in Brazil

MacBook Pro with mini-LED and Apple M1X should arrive at the end of the year

In your most recent column

Power On, journalist Mark Gurman from

Bloomberg reinforces that Apple should still hold a special event until the end of year to announce the new MacBook Pro with mini-LED screen and new Apple Silicon processor, as well as the long-awaited AirPods 3.

AirPods Pro with sensors for recording of physical activities

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

Meanwhile, Gurman points out that major design updates for the iPad Pro and AirPods Pro are expected next year . According to the rumor, the second-generation AirPods Pro should get a new, more anatomical shape for its silicone tips, as well as built-in sensors for recording physical activity.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.