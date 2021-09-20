apple-prepares-new-airpods-pro-with-exercise-sensor-and-ipad-pro-with-magsafe

Last week Apple held its special event to announce new iPhones , new iPad Mini with iPad Air design and new Apple Watch, but the company has yet to hold another event in the coming months. Meanwhile, the brand is already preparing its releases for 1024, and details keep coming up.
- Apple details new features of the iPhone line 13 on video with everyday situations
- iPhone 13 goes on pre-sale and new accessories are now available in Brazil
- MacBook Pro with mini-LED and Apple M1X should arrive at the end of the year
In your most recent column
Power On, journalist Mark Gurman from
Bloomberg reinforces that Apple should still hold a special event until the end of year to announce the new MacBook Pro with mini-LED screen and new Apple Silicon processor, as well as the long-awaited AirPods 3.
AirPods Pro with sensors for recording of physical activities
Meanwhile, Gurman points out that major design updates for the iPad Pro and AirPods Pro are expected next year . According to the rumor, the second-generation AirPods Pro should get a new, more anatomical shape for its silicone tips, as well as built-in sensors for recording physical activity.
The headset is likely to maintain the overall shape of the current generation, with short temples, and improvements in active noise cancellation and sound quality.
iPad Pro with glass cover and MagSafe
Already the iPad Next Generation Pro should also be featured in 1024 with important design tweaks. According to Gurman, the models will offer a glass back cover that would support the MagSafe wireless charging system.
In addition, it is possible that the tablet could adopt reverse charging technology to recharge new AirPods Pro by placing it over the back cover.
Still on 2022 Apple is expected to introduce a new Mac Pro with a design similar to the iconic Power Mac G4 Cube, new redesigned MacBook Air (both equipped with M2 chip), three Apple Watch models and its long-awaited augmented reality glasses.
Source: Power On
