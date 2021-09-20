google-website-builder-now-allows-usage-of-custom-themes

An alternative to create quick sites even without web design experience is Google Sites, and recently the Search Giants revealed that it will be even more useful. The platform now includes custom themes, filled with a wide variety of fonts, colors and styles, to make pages look just like the creators.

Previously, Google Sites had a set limited choice of themes, each with its own changeable style, font and color, but with few options available. What the customizable set does, in practice, is to add a layer of personalization to each theme, allowing the user to mix elements between them or make entirely new creations.

Custom themes can be found already on the page of selection of themes (Image: Playback/Google) With the news, users will have the freedom to define colors, font and style of texts, logos, navigation settings, stylized buttons and many other details. Custom themes don’t make Google Sites creations more complex, but they make the platform more useful for those who don’t need much to expose their own ideas or work on the web. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! It is noteworthy that everything that happens on Google Sites is associated with your Google account, including cloud file storage. Therefore, everything used to set up the site (images, logos, videos, for example) takes up space in your account — the free ones have it 00 Free GB, shared among all Google services. In addition, the hosting is also up to the company, so just set up the page and that’s it. (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

According to Google, custom themes for Google Sites started to be released to all users on the Thursday (16). As with every update, the change is sent out gradually, so don’t be surprised if it still doesn’t show up for you.

Source: Google