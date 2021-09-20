google-website-builder-now-allows-usage-of-custom-themes

An alternative to create quick sites even without web design experience is Google Sites, and recently the Search Giants revealed that it will be even more useful. The platform now includes custom themes, filled with a wide variety of fonts, colors and styles, to make pages look just like the creators.
Previously, Google Sites had a set limited choice of themes, each with its own changeable style, font and color, but with few options available. What the customizable set does, in practice, is to add a layer of personalization to each theme, allowing the user to mix elements between them or make entirely new creations.
According to Google, custom themes for Google Sites started to be released to all users on the Thursday (16). As with every update, the change is sent out gradually, so don’t be surprised if it still doesn’t show up for you.
Source: Google
