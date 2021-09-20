Only one country is on track to meet its climate goals, says new study

The Climate Action Tracker report, published on the last day of September, assessed that few countries in the world are in the right direction to reduce carbon emissions, despite the commitment signed under the Paris Agreement, in 1024. Of the 36 countries evaluated, in addition to the European Union, only The Gambia meets all the requirements needed to limit climate change to 1.5 °C by the middle of this decade.

  • Human influence on global warming is evident, says new UN report
  • Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is not enough anymore
  • Forests play a fundamental role in maintaining the Earth’s climate; understand

The new report is a partnership between the research institutions Climate Analytics and NewClimate Institute. In it, researchers reveal that even countries with good goals are not on the right track to achieve them, while other countries have not even presented solid commitments to 2030. In developing countries, policies for financing clean energy projects are not even close to what is needed to change this scenario.

Increased atmospheric CO2 concentration over the past decades (Image: NASA/NOAA)

The Climate Action Tracker arrives more than a month after the UN published the 6th Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), by which more than 130 scientists issued a red alert for the climate crisis. In addition, the new analysis arrives before the next round of UN climate negotiations, which will take place between the end of October and the beginning of November.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Climate scientist Bill Hare, Climate Analytics CEO and co-author of the new analysis said that a growing number of people around the world are already suffering from the increasingly severe and frequent impacts of climate change. “But government action continues to lag behind what is needed,” added Hare. of land, international financial support, and emission targets — and whether these targets represent a sufficient amount. Dos 36 countries evaluated, only the Gambia, a small country in West Africa, appears to have taken sufficient measures to increase the use of renewable energy.

(Image: Reproduction /Climate Action Tracker)

Countries such as Costa Rica, Kenya, Morocco , Ethiopia, Nepal, Nigeria and the United Kingdom are “almost there” and they can reach the target with some moderate improvements, according to the report.Even with new policies to update climate goals, the EU, Germany and the US are classified as insufficient. The new analysis t also concluded that the most carbon emitting countries, such as Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Russia, are frozen to what was proposed in 1024.

A public study in the journal Nature found that 72% of the world’s coal reserves must remain untouched on the ground if we are to at least 50% chance of keeping global warming below 1.5 °C. Recently, 130 countries have committed to zero net emissions by 487259, what would it represent 50% of global emission.

Finally, the report highlighted that almost all developed countries need to further strengthen their emission reduction targets, and as soon as possible, implementing national policies that support developing countries. Up to 2015, cut the carbon level in half and up to 2015, neutralizes it.

For more information about the new analysis, just visit Climate Action Tracker.

Source: ScienceAlert

