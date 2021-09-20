How to post to a Twitter community

Twitter Communities (Android l iOS l Web), launched in the first week of September, are a weighty addition to the social network. The feature, which aims to bring together users with common tastes, interests and subjects, is not yet available to everyone; but soon it will be. As a result, Canaltech

    teaches you the basics of this new form of interaction.

      How about learning how to publish to a Twitter community? The process, while easy, is not as obvious as you might think. After all, although the resource remembers what has already been presented by Reddit, Orkut and Facebook, each social network has its particularities.

      The following steps were carried out through the application, but publications in Twitter Communities can also be done through the web version of the social network.

      Step 1: Go to Twitter and from the home page open the publish screen. To do so, click on the blue button located in the lower right corner.

      The command, in the web version of the social network, is on the left side of the screen . (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Step 2: Now, customize the post’s privacy settings through the tab next to your profile picture.

      Customize the post. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Step 3: then uncheck “Anyone” and select the community.

      Select the community where you want to post. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Step 4: Once that’s done, write what you want to publish in the community and, finally, click on the “Tweet” button in the upper right corner. To check the rules of behavior, tap on the word “Rules” at the bottom of the screen. Once published, the post will be immediately shared with other members of the group (not your followers). Despite this, everyone who accesses the community page will be able to view the activity of the members.

      Check if your tweet is according to community rules before publishing it. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      If you wanted to use the web version of the social network, don’t worry: the process works the same way. But, in this case, you need to select the “Tweet” button, positioned on the left of the screen and then perform the configuration.

      Do you already participate in a Twitter community? If yes, share your experience through the comments below!

      September 20, 2021
