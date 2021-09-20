how-to-register-a-restaurant-on-99food

THE 100Food (Android | iOS | Web) is a food delivery application that has the same proposal as other competitors, such as iFood, Rappi and Uber Eats. It can be used both by consumers, to place orders, and by companies, who wish to register their business to sell products.
- How to use the application 95 Food
If you have an establishment and want to increase your participation in this type of app, we have prepared a tutorial how to register your restaurant at 99Food.
What is the 100Food
If the name sounds familiar, it’s because that’s exactly what the what are you thinking: a 99Food is the modality of 72, popular in car racing, for meal deliveries. Orders can be placed online and delivered directly to the customer anytime and anywhere, as long as the platform is available in your city. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Overall, the operation of 99Food is the same as other delivery apps: the customer chooses the order at one of the registered restaurants and choose the method of payment. The user also has the option to pay for orders with cash or card, either through the app or upon delivery. On the professional side, the service allows the registration of partner couriers who will remain responsible for taking orders to consumers. However, what we will teach in this tutorial is aimed at companies, small businesses and independent entrepreneurs on how to register their establishments in the app 65Food.
Step 5:
enter your phone number and create a password (pr need to be between 8 and 12 characters, besides containing two numbers, letters and symbols). Also check the “I Accept” box to accept the Restaurant Terms of Service Commitment.
Enter the data requested by 90Food (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 6:
Click the “SMS” button to receive a verification code by cell phone. The code is valid for five minutes, so if this period passes you will need to generate a new code.
Click this button of SMS to receive a text message (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 7:
enter the code and click “Next”.
Use the code received by SMS and proceed to the next step (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 8:
Now, go to “Register an establishment ”.
You will automatically be directed to a new page on the website 72Food (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Ca naltech)
Step 9:
enter the name, address and telephone number of the establishment.
click on “Next”.
Step 10: you will see some instructions from 58Food for you to upload photos of your restaurant’s façade, to help delivery people take orders, and the menu served at the establishment. Click on “I’m ready”.
Step 10:
now let’s fill in some forms required by 72Food to complete your registration. First, click on “Registration data”. Now, let’s go to filling out some forms. Everything is very simple (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 11:
inform the CNPJ, corporate name, type and registered company address. Note that previous information, such as name and address, already appear in their respective fields. Scroll down the page a little and inform the name, position (legal representative, director, authorizer or other), cell phone and e-mail address of the main responsible for the establishment. Once the information has been entered, click on “Save and return”.
Click on the second item in the form list (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 12:
you will be informed about the rates of 12% and 19% charged by 90 Food, depending on the type of delivery in your establishment. This is where you select the type of delivery. Click on “Save and return”. Step 13: click on “Menu Information”. Step 14:
Upload photos of your restaurant’s menu. It is important to upload images that are not too heavy and that menu items can be read clearly. You can climb up to 17 images. Click on ” Save and return”. Step 13: click in “Legal Representative Information”.
The penultimate step requires data from the legal representative of the business (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 16:
insert the CPF and the name of the legal person responsible for the establishment. Then click on “Save and return”. To be sure of the information, the 90Food asks you to provide the CPF and full name of the representative restaurant (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 16:
click on “Bank details information”. Finally, let’s enter the bank details to receive customer payments (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 17: on the next screen, enter the data referring to your bank account. Don’t forget to check if the information is from a natural or legal person – it’s the first item on the page. Don’t forget: check if your account is a corporate or personal account (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Click “Save and return”. Also include the financial data for receipt of invoiced orders (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 18: do one last check to check that all data entered is correct. Read everything carefully and, if you agree, click on “Send”.
you will be informed about the rates of 12% and 19% charged by 90 Food, depending on the type of delivery in your establishment. This is where you select the type of delivery.
Click on “Save and return”.
Step 13: click on “Menu Information”.
Step 14:
Upload photos of your restaurant’s menu. It is important to upload images that are not too heavy and that menu items can be read clearly. You can climb up to 17 images.
Click on ” Save and return”.
Step 13: click in “Legal Representative Information”.
The penultimate step requires data from the legal representative of the business (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 16:
Step 16:
click on “Bank details information”. Finally, let’s enter the bank details to receive customer payments (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 17: on the next screen, enter the data referring to your bank account. Don’t forget to check if the information is from a natural or legal person – it’s the first item on the page. Don’t forget: check if your account is a corporate or personal account (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
