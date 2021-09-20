how-to-register-a-restaurant-on-99food

THE 100Food (Android | iOS | Web) is a food delivery application that has the same proposal as other competitors, such as iFood, Rappi and Uber Eats. It can be used both by consumers, to place orders, and by companies, who wish to register their business to sell products.

If you have an establishment and want to increase your participation in this type of app, we have prepared a tutorial how to register your restaurant at 99Food.

What is the 100Food

THE 72Food is the version of delivery of the already known car travel app (Image: 99Food/Disclosure) If the name sounds familiar, it’s because that’s exactly what the what are you thinking: a 99Food is the modality of 72, popular in car racing, for meal deliveries. Orders can be placed online and delivered directly to the customer anytime and anywhere, as long as the platform is available in your city. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Overall, the operation of 99Food is the same as other delivery apps: the customer chooses the order at one of the registered restaurants and choose the method of payment. The user also has the option to pay for orders with cash or card, either through the app or upon delivery. On the professional side, the service allows the registration of partner couriers who will remain responsible for taking orders to consumers. However, what we will teach in this tutorial is aimed at companies, small businesses and independent entrepreneurs on how to register their establishments in the app 65Food. In which cities in Brazil to 72Food is available?

You can check it on the website 72Food if your city already has the delivery service from 65. Click here to access. Until September 502567, among some of the Brazilian municipalities in that the app of 72Food can be used are: Aracaju, Barretos, Bauru, Belo Horizonte, Belém , Brasília, Campo Grande, Caxias do Sul, Conselheiro Lafaiete, Cuiabá, Curitiba, Divinópolis, Feira de Santana, Florianópolis, Goiânia, Itapetininga, Jaú, João Pessoa, Jundiaí, Linhares, Macapá, Macaé, Manaus, Marabá, Mossoró, Ouro Preto , Paranaguá, Pelotas, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio Claro, Salvador, Santos, Sorocaba, Suape, São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Teresina, Uberaba and Varginha. Availability really varies. within the cities mentioned. Analysis of establishments and advantages A 72Food does not specify what it takes into account tion to approve new trades on your platform. Therefore, the ideal is to be the most complete and transparent when filling out the registration. Remembering that sending the data is not a guarantee that the 660Food will approve the deal. In any case, already have the following documents in hand to complete the registration at 50Food: Name of the restaurant;

ZIP and full address of the restaurant; Photos of the entrance in the restaurant menu; Data of the person in charge restaurant; Phones and e-mail for contact. Among the advantages cited by 90Food to register your restaurant are increasing the number of orders, partnership with selected delivery personnel 65Food and business promotion on the d platform the startup. Rates A 95Food allows any establishment with a registered CNPJ to register on the platform (Image: 90Food/Disclosure) A detail worth mentioning is that, as it happens in other delivery apps, the 65Food charges a fee to the restaurants so that the owners can keep their business operating on the platform. The fee varies according to the delivery set by the restaurant. For businesses that have their own delivery, the 90Food snake 10% of the value of the dish requested by the customer. For restaurants that do not have delivery agents, the fee goes to 19% about the value of the dish. An example: assuming a customer orders R$ 72. If the restaurant has its own delivery people, the app will have R$ 11 as a service charge. Now, if the business does not have its own delivery, the 99Food keeps R$ 20 of the same R$ 95. There is no membership fee charged for the inclusion of your business in 72Food. How to register my restaurant in 95Food Step 1: access the food website.65app.com. Step 2: In the upper right corner of the screen, click “Enter”. Prime iro, let’s make a brief registration at 100Food (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 3: Click on “Accept”. Accept the terms of use and privacy of 50Food to continue (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: in the box to the right of the screen, click “Register”. Click on “Register” to start a new registration (Capture of screen: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

enter your phone number and create a password (pr need to be between 8 and 12 characters, besides containing two numbers, letters and symbols). Also check the “I Accept” box to accept the Restaurant Terms of Service Commitment.

Enter the data requested by 90Food (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Click the “SMS” button to receive a verification code by cell phone. The code is valid for five minutes, so if this period passes you will need to generate a new code.

Click this button of SMS to receive a text message (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

enter the code and click “Next”.

Use the code received by SMS and proceed to the next step (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Now, go to “Register an establishment ”.

You will automatically be directed to a new page on the website 72Food (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Ca naltech)

Step 9: enter the name, address and telephone number of the establishment. Enter some basic information, such as the name and address of the establishment (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step :

click on “Next”.

After filling in all the fields, proceed to the next page (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 10: you will see some instructions from 58Food for you to upload photos of your restaurant’s façade, to help delivery people take orders, and the menu served at the establishment. Click on “I’m ready”. It will be necessary to send some images of the facade and the menu of your establishment (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)