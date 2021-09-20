Netflix is ​​the big Emmy winner with The Crown and The Queen's Gambit

This Sunday night (16) was a celebration for Netflix. The streaming service dominated the Emmy Awards, television’s most important award, thanks to the series The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit, which stood out in the list of winners. In addition to the productions, the plots Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, were also nominated for the award. Bridgerton and The Kominsky Method.

    • The team of The Crown took home the awards for Best Drama Series, Best Actor (Josh O’Connor), Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actor (Tobias Menzies), Best Supporting Actress (Gillian Anderson) , Best Direction and Best Screenplay. Already O Gambito da Rainha won the categories of Best Limited Series and Best Direction in Limited Series.

    Image: Disclosure/Netflix

    In addition to the Netflix series, they also gained prominence on the Emmy of 90, as expected, the series Ted Lasso, original from Apple TV+. The plot, which is in its second season, won the jury for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor (Jason Sudeikis), Best Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein) and Best Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddington).

    Among the nominated HBO productions, the series Hacks were recognized ) with the awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), Best Direction and Best Screenplay, as well as Mare of Easttown, one of the great highlights of this year, with Best Limited Series Actress (Kate Winslet), Best Supporting Actor (Evan Peters) and Best Supporting Actress (Julianne Nicholson). .

    Best drama series

    The Boys

  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Pose
  • This is Us

    Best actor in a drama series

  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
    Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

  • Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
  • Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
  • Billy Porter (Pose)
  • Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

    • Best actress in a drama series

  • Uzo Fertilizer (In Treatment)
  • Olivia Colman (The Crown)
  • Emma Corrin ( The Crown)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

    • Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

  • Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Best supporting actor in a drama series

  • Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
  • John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

    • Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

  • OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
  • Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

    • Best supporting actress in a drama series

  • Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
  • Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
  • Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
  • Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best drama series script

  • Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys – What I Know)
  • Peter Morgan (The Crown)
  • Yahlin Chang (The Handmaid’s Tale – Home)
  • Misha Green (Lovecraft Country – Sundown)

    • Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian – Chapter 16: The Jedi)

  • Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian – Chapter 13: The Rescue)
  • Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock and Ryan Murphy (Pose – Series Finale)

    • Best direction in drama series

  • Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton – Diamond of the First Water)
  • Benjamin Caron (The Crown – Fairytale)
  • Jessica Hobbs (The Crown – War)
  • Liz Garbus ( The Handmaid’s Tale – The Wilderness)
  • Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian – Chapter 9: The Marshal)
  • Steven Canals (Pose – Series Finale)

    • Best comedy series

  • Black-ish
  • Snake Kai
      Emily in Paris
    • Hacks

      • The Flight Attendant

    • The Kominsky Method
    • Pen16

      • Ted Lasso

        Best actor in a comedy series

        • Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
        • Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method )
        • William H. Macy (Shameless)
        • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
        • Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

        • Best actress in a series ie comedy

        • Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
        • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
        • Allison Janney (Mom)
        • Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
        • Jean Smart (Hacks)

          • Best supporting actress in a comedy series

          • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
          • Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
          • Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
          • Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
          • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

            • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

          • Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

            • Best supporting actor in a series of comedy

          • Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks )
          • Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
          • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
          • Brett Goldstein ( Ted Lasso)
          • Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

            • Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

          • Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
          • Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

            • Best script for a comedy series

          • Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant – In Case of Emergency)
          • Meredith Scardino (Girls5eva – Pilot)

  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks – There Is No Line)
  • Maya Erskine (PEN
  • – Play)
  • Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso – Make Rebecca Great Again)
  • Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly ( Ted Lasso – Pilot)

    • Best direction in a comedy series

  • James Burrows (B Positive – Pilot)
  • Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant – In Case of Emergency)
  • Lucia Aniello (Hacks – There Is No Line)
  • James Widdoes (Mom – Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak )
  • Zach Braff (Ted Lasso – Biscuits)
  • MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso – The Hope That Kills You)
  • Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso – Make Rebecca Great Again)

  • Best miniseries or anthology series

  • I May Destroy You
  • Mare of Easttown
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • The Underground Railroad
  • WandaVision

    • Best actress in a miniseries or movie for TV

  • Michaela Coel (The Undoing)
  • Cynthia Erivo (The Underground Railroad)
  • Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
  • Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

    • Best supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for TV

    • Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
    • Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
    • Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)
    • Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)
    • Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
    • Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

      • Best actor in a miniseries or movie for TV

    • Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
    • Ewan McGregor (Halston)
    • Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
    • Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

      • Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

      Best supporting actor in a miniseries or TV movie

    • Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)
    • Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
    • Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
    • Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
    • Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

      • Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)


      Best direction in miniseries or TV movie

    • Thomas Kail (Hamilton)
    • Sam Miller and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You – Ego Death)
    • Sam Miller (I May Destroy You – Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes)
    • Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown)
    • Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)
    • Barry Jenkins (The Underground Railroad)
    • Matt Shakman (WandaVision)

      • Best miniseries or movie script for TV

    • Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
    • Brad Ingelsby (Mare of Easttown)
    • Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)
    • Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron (WandaVision – All-New Halloween Spooktacular !)
    • Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision – Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience)
    • Laura Donney (WandaVision – Previously On)

      • Best variety program in and talk show

    • Conan
    • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
    • Jimmy Kimmel Live

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Best competition reality show

    • The Amazing Race
    • Nailed It!
    • RuPaul’s Drag Race
      • Top Chef
      • The Voice

