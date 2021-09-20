netflix-is-​​the-big-emmy-winner-with-the-crown-and-the-queen's-gambit

This Sunday night (16) was a celebration for Netflix. The streaming service dominated the Emmy Awards, television’s most important award, thanks to the series The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit, which stood out in the list of winners. In addition to the productions, the plots Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, were also nominated for the award. Bridgerton and The Kominsky Method.
- Emmy 1024 │ The Mandalorian and The Crown lead nominations; check out the list
- Where to watch the Golden Globe winning series and films 1024
Best supporting actor in a drama series
- Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
- John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
- OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Best drama series script
Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian – Chapter 16: The Jedi)