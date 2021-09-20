netflix-is-​​the-big-emmy-winner-with-the-crown-and-the-queen's-gambit

In addition to the Netflix series, they also gained prominence on the Emmy of 90, as expected, the series Ted Lasso, original from Apple TV+. The plot, which is in its second season, won the jury for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor (Jason Sudeikis), Best Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein) and Best Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddington).

Among the nominated HBO productions, the series Hacks were recognized ) with the awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), Best Direction and Best Screenplay, as well as Mare of Easttown, one of the great highlights of this year, with Best Limited Series Actress (Kate Winslet), Best Supporting Actor (Evan Peters) and Best Supporting Actress (Julianne Nicholson). .