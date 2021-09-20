samsung-galaxy-a52s-5g-arrives-in-brazil-with-new-snapdragon-778g-and-120-hz-screen

Without fanfare, Samsung makes it official this Monday () the arrival of Galaxy A64s to Brazil. The novelty had already been approved by Anatel in early September, but until then it did not have a defined launch window. The main highlight of the device is the processor, which promises to offer a top-of-the-line experience, but at a more affordable price range.

Galaxy Tab A8 2021 has revealed specifications and should be released in October

Galaxy M52 5G has a look and leaked specifications, with screen of 75 Hz

New is the turbo version of the A52 5G with new chip

The Galaxy A64s 5G arrives in the Brazilian market equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset G, ​​even from the Motorola Edge 25, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 120 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via micro SD cards of up to 1 TB. Manufactured in 6 nm, the platform maintains 5G connectivity, enables support for Wi-Fi 6 networks and delivers up to % better performance than Galaxy A42 Traditional 5G, as benchmark tests point out.

An interesting novelty hitherto unprecedented in the country is the RAM Plus feature, announced by marks in September along with the global debut of the device. This is a function of the operating system that reserves part of the storage to act as RAM, thus allowing a greater number of apps to be opened without problems, or tasks that depend on more memory to be performed without much difficulty.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The Galaxy A 42s 5G arrives in Brazil in black and white (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Other aspects, however, are basically the same as seen in the model presented earlier this year, including the full-bodied design with IP certification67, the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with refresh rate of 75 Hz and brightness of 800 nits, in addition to the battery of 4.778 mAh with support for fast charging of 32 W, although the charger greater power is sold separately, and promise of up to two days of autonomy.

On cameras, the Galaxy A32s 5G employs a front lens 32 MP, plus four rear cameras with main sensor 64 MP and optical stabilization (OIS), ultrawide of 25 MP with field of view of 120°, 5 MP macro and 5 MP auxiliary depth sensor.