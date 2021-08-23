afghanistan home series in pakistan: afghanistan’s home series will be held in pakistan instead of sri lanka

Highlights

Afghanistan was earlier to play this series in Sri Lanka, at this time a 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Sri Lanka, Azizullah Fazli Kabul has become the acting president of the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

The ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will now be held in Pakistan instead of Sri Lanka. The three-match series was to be held in Hambantota from September 3 but commercial flights from Kabul have been canceled following the Taliban’s occupation of Afghanistan.

According to ESPNcricinfo, this will be Afghanistan’s home series. Also, a 10-day lockdown has been implemented in Sri Lanka due to the increasing cases of Kovid-19. The venue of the series in Pakistan has not been announced yet.

Why Salman Butt said that Kapil Dev and Imran Khan were more fit than Hardik Pandya, know the reason

As part of managing the players’ workload ahead of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan players, including skipper Babar Azam, are expected to be rested from this series.

Former chief Azizullah Fazli was on Sunday appointed the acting president of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the first new appointment in the governing body of the game in the country after the Taliban came to power. Fazli had earlier served as the chairman of the ACB from September 2018 to July 2019.

The ACB on Sunday tweeted, “Former Chairman of ACB Azizullah Fazli has been reappointed as Acting Chairman of the Board. He will lead the ACB for the upcoming competitions as well as oversee the Board’s action.

Rahane lashed out at critics, said – only important people are talked about

ACB CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Hamid Shinwari said earlier this week that he expects cricket activities to continue as usual as the Taliban support the game.