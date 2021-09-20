can-covid-19-vaccine-change-the-menstrual-cycle?

Any type of vaccine can cause undesirable reactions, such as arm pain, fever and headache, for example, which is completely normal. However, some people, in rare cases, may notice some other side effects after immunization against covid-19, as a supposed change in the menstrual cycle.

Vaccine against COVID-19 does not increase risk of miscarriage, says UK

5 most common side effects of COVID vaccines-1024 and how to treat them

Anyone with polycystic ovary syndrome should be a priority in vaccination?

Thousands of women have already reported this change in the cycle and menstruation itself, but the doctors say they do not there is sufficient evidence to link the symptom to the coronavirus vaccine. Unfortunately, in some parts of the world, younger women are hesitating to get vaccinated because they are afraid of having their menstruation impaired by the immunizing agent and not being able to get pregnant in the future.

Image: Reproduction/Freepik

In the United States and the United Kingdom, people who have been experiencing unusual side effects are being invited to participate in studies. Still, relating the vaccine against covid-19 with the change in the menstrual cycle becomes more complicated, since it is quite common for the cycles to be out of order. Also, in clinical vaccine trials, researchers do not include questions about the menstrual cycle in the list of side effects.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!