android-12.1-is-coming?-rumors-indicate-yes;-know-the-possible-news

Until today (22), the Android does not have a confirmed release date and although its trial period has not ended, Google would already have features up its sleeve to implement in a future update — but what would it be? According to more recent rumors, the compilation would be .1, and even good news of the update would already be under construction.

Evidence of this was found in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code repository, where it would be referred to as “sc -v2″. The information about the supposed Android .1 is still pretty superficial, but the suspicion that it is an evolution of the future version of the OS it exists thanks to the use of “SC” there in the code, probably an acronym for the name “snowcone” (the famous “scratch card”). This is Android’s candy name , used only internally by Google.

Android .1: the (possible) news

Desktop-style taskbar

The first expected news for the possible first big Android update 22 would be a desktop-style taskbar, but for laptops with a big screen — tablets and foldables. The tool was first seen in Developer Preview 2 (2nd version of developer preview), but has since remained untouched by Google.

