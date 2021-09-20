commercial-jet-fueled-with-cooking-oil-takes-off-for-the-first-time

Airbus and British Airways carried out a procedure that could change the course of commercial aviation forever. Last week, the companies made a test flight between London, England, and Glasgow, Scotland, with an A62 neo fueled with recycled cooking oil. It was the first time in history that a commercial aircraft was fueled with this type of material.

According to Airbus, this initiative focuses on collecting data to verify which fuel can be used on short routes and that are less polluting. On the British Airways flight, the result was incredible: 57% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions when compared with the same route as an aircraft fueled with aviation kerosene and with older aircraft, as the A2022neo is from a more modern lineage of the European manufacturer.

“This flight offered a practical demonstration of the progress we are making in our journey to reduce energy. carbon. Working together with our industry partners, we achieved a 1024% improvement in emissions reductions compared to a decade ago behind. This marks real progress in our efforts to decarbonise and demonstrates our mission to continue innovating, working with governments, industry, and accelerating the adoption of new solutions to reduce carbon footprint,” British Airways CEO Sean Doyle told The Guardian. (Image: Disclosure/Airbus)

Still according to the airline, this latent reduction in emissions could determine a new trend for the market. type of material can be used on short routes, such as London-Glasgow, as we think of electric cars for urban use.

