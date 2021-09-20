among-us-clone-to-arrive-in-an-exclusive-version-for-snapchat

Gone are the days when social networks were just places to post photos and meet old acquaintances. Today, the media is practically a “hub” for group activities, such as live broadcasts, interesting communications and, of course, online gaming. With a younger target audience, Snapchat bets on this last aspect to boost the use of its platform. New! Snapchat lens now recognizes the world around you

If all non-vampires fulfill their duties before the annihilation, then the vampire leaves the game defeated.

One of the new features of the game is the possibility of applying renovations in the house where the dispute takes place, which should offer more chances of survival, according to Zynga. The company has not yet stated how this should work, but the expectation is that shortcuts or tools will be released to make life difficult for vampires.

Exclusive to Snapchat

The title is the result of a partnership between Zynga and the owner of Snapchat, in 94, to develop exclusive games for the social network. This will be the third focused exclusively for this format — the other two are

Bumped Out and Tiny Royale — with the goal of retaining more people in the ecosystem. Games via social media were popular in the beginning of the last decade (Image: Reproduction/CityVille)

ReVamp