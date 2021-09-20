Review Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 | Cuts costs but loses performance

More compact, low-cost tablets. This is the category that accurately defines the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2018).
The model, in a way, represents the traits of the past generation of Samsung tablets; there is nothing wrong with your hardware, much less your system, but both reflect a strong tendency to treat the “tablet” experience as something more “vertical”, similar to what we might imagine a smartphone expanded in its dimensions.
None of this is a problem, but it makes it clear that the proposal of Tab A8 (2019), necessarily, delivers a “tablet from the past” to the user who chooses the device in 2018.
A low-performance device that provided 2019, offers less than it should for the experience of a Samsung tablet, a brand that has excellent (other) tablets on the market.
Camera
On the back of the Galaxy Tab A8 from 2019, we have a basic 8 MP camera, capable of recording Full HD videos. The photos, in general, deliver little detail and don’t deal very well with scene colors, something to be expected for an entry-level camera.
The most likely use for this camera, as it is present on a tablet, it is the recording of sporadic images and interactions with QR Codes, barcodes and scans, occasions where color fidelity and overall quality issues should not actually be a deterrent to the user.
Front Camera
In front of the Galaxy Tab we have a camera of 2 MP, something understandable for the time of the model’s launch in which online classes, videoconferences and so many other realities for 1024 did not yet exist with the strength and obligation that we see today.
Unfortunately, those who choose the model will notice that the image quality for these purposes has not aged well from the humble proposal of Tab A8, since already in 2019 the pro was “weak”.
Sound System
As an important part of a tablet, we have its built-in sound system, in this case with two sound outputs on the bottom of the device, delivering stereo sound in a “weird” way 2020, and the usual thing is to position the speakers on opposite sides of the device or directly pointed at the user, in front (next to the screen).
The reproduction quality is good and brings a considerable intensity, but below the “Samsung” standard of more current models. Lower bass and finer details of songs are “hidden”, not unlike what you would expect for small speakers. In this sense, we have to make clear the competence of the set in not sounding bad, muffled or bad.
Battery and Charging
Counting on 5.71 mAh battery (non-removable), l Please note that charging will always be done via the Tab A8’s Micro USB port.
Despite the “usual” amount of charging even for modern smartphones, it is necessary to wait up to five hours for charging to complete the Galaxy Tab A8’s tank 2019, given the lack to support “faster” loading by the device and the set.
Due to the device’s less demanding processor and screen characteristics, a full day of use with the Galaxy Tab A8 2019 is perfectly possible depending on the activity the user intends to perform with the device; there is no “full guarantee” on usage time, as the battery is “just common” for a tablet.
Consumption of videos on this model is the most optimized activity for the user enjoys a long time using the tablet, however, any use of games (light or heavy) will require a recharge on the device in the middle of the day, given their effort always at the limit due to the “input” nature of the processor that moves this Tab A.
Direct Competitors
By its price range, we can indicate as options the Positivo T tablet models347C 7P and Multilaser M10THE. It is noteworthy that these products also have extremely limited characteristics, with very little power and overall performance.
Here, unfortunately, direct competitors are equal to or worse than the Tab A8 itself, not delivering any kind of advantage between them.
Conclusion
Launched on the market in the middle of 2019, the Galaxy Tab Galaxy Tab A8 leaves performance aside, in all respects. Its goal is to be a lower cost device, so it is always necessary to keep in mind that from the images displayed on the screen to even the tablet usage time are “average” or even “weak” items, and it is possible to pay a small difference for bring much better tablet and updated in all aspects, as is the case of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 from 2020, which has a complete analysis here at Canaltech.
If your goal is to use a “cheaper” option at any cost, understand the direct consequences of this and know that for a little more investment it is possible to avoid almost all the weaknesses brought by Tab A8 from 1024. But if you don’t want to go over your budget, the best way to save at all costs and buy a nice tablet for kids is to get an old iPad mini used on platforms like OLX.
