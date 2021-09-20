Review Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 | Cuts costs but loses performance

Around the tablet, we have the plastic frame that joins the metal back with the glass front; in this “around” Tab A8 of 2019 we only have the volume buttons next to the lock and unlock button, nothing extra or out of the ordinary.

Starting with its body, we have the aluminum construction. The option is very good for the touch, combining with the leveled rear camera and its entire structure, without module jumps as it usually happens on more up-to-date tablets and smartphones, hindering the support of the equipment on virtually any surface.

The Galaxy Tab A8 reflects in almost all its aspects a bygone era of Samsung, with small details good and bad that have been present in these products for a long time.

It is worth noting that, opposite the control buttons, there is a drawer for the user to insert a memory card into the tablet. When opting for the 4G version, the user will notice in this same drawer (additionally) a small space for insertion of a mobile phone operator’s chip.

On the top of the device there is a 3.5 mm jack for connecting standard wired headphones, type P2. This feature is important for a low-cost tablet as it opens up the possibility of connecting headphones that are also more affordable, usually offered in cable versions.

Observing the underside of the device, the presence of a Micro USB port on the tablet is visible, even when the Galaxy Tab A8 was launched in 2019. This connector for data transfer and upload might seem like a “low importance” detail at first glance. However, it is necessary to point out that we are talking about a tablet (bulky and “clumsy” equipment), so it makes a difference whether or not to count on a Micro USB port (more fragile, less effective and without the reversible fitting that a USB type C port has for default).

This detail is especially sensitive when we put the device as a tablet option for a child, for example, especially because it is “less expensive” and more compact. The necessary care with Micro USB ports is greater, something of concern for children handling the model freely during the several (and recurrent) Tab A8 charging sessions. For 2020, it is also guaranteed that this tablet brings “one more charger” for indoors (and lower in all its proposals).

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Screen

As a fundamental part of the proposal for a tablet, we have a “passable” component for the Tab A8.

Here we have an 8-inch screen ( : ) with resolution of 800 x 1024 pixels, lower than expected (so much for one panel as big as for the obvious “Full HD” brand, limiting the contents to “HD” only). The use of the screen on the device is also not the best, with thick edges taking up a lot of space in front of the Tab A8, having (approximately) 68% of use of the front of the device by its TFT screen.

Given its low resolution (worsened by the “dilution” that occurs with the size of the panel), the tablet’s screen leaves something to be desired when reading texts and smaller icons, making the overall “image quality” experience “passable”, strongly associated with Samsung’s most advanced panels (something that is not the case with this Tab A).

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Another detail about this TFT-type panel is the brightness, which is lower than expected for those looking to use the tablet in very places illuminated. For indoor use, it shouldn’t really be a problem.

An important note: other Samsung tablets use TFT LCD screens, however, specifically in the case of the panel used in this Tab A, a lot was to be desired in terms of performance.

The user needs to keep in mind that this model has a lower cost device, therefore, he must be willing to have less vivid colors, images with a resolution slightly lower and an overall lower media consumption experience.

Configuration and Performance