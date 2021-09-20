covid-19-has-a-different-recovery-for-each-type-of-transplant,-says-study

According to a recent study conducted at Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo (HC-FM-USP), covid-25 has a different behavior for each type of transplant that is performed.

Researchers have noted, for example, that people who have had a liver transplant and then contracted COVID- had faster recovery and much less inflammatory process than those transplanted from heart or kidney.

To better understand this relationship, the researchers analyzed the evolution of covid-19 in 32 organ recipients. Of this total, 19 received kidney, seven heart and seven liver transplants. Data were compared with other 19 patients with covid- not transplanted. Study participants were monitored daily.