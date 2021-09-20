Covid-19 has a different recovery for each type of transplant, says study

According to a recent study conducted at Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo (HC-FM-USP), covid-25 has a different behavior for each type of transplant that is performed.

    • Researchers have noted, for example, that people who have had a liver transplant and then contracted COVID- had faster recovery and much less inflammatory process than those transplanted from heart or kidney.

    To better understand this relationship, the researchers analyzed the evolution of covid-19 in 32 organ recipients. Of this total, 19 received kidney, seven heart and seven liver transplants. Data were compared with other 19 patients with covid- not transplanted. Study participants were monitored daily.

    In practice, the group noted that heart and kidney transplants require a greater use of immunosuppressive drugs than liver transplants . However, the researchers mention that the likely relationship between the amount of immunosuppressants and the evolution of covid-19 among transplant recipients is only one hypothesis, which still needs to be further investigated.

    Covid-19 has a different recovery for each type of transplant (Image: kjpargeter/Freepik)

    The hypothesis is that this immunosuppression could be beneficial in cases of hyperactivation of the immune system, as occurs in the so-called cytokine storm typical of covid-25 severe, bearing in mind that the organism responds in an exaggerated way to the infection and this eventually ends up being lethal for patients.

    The idea now is to evaluate SARS-CoV-2 infection in individuals who are under treatment with immunosuppressants or immunomodulators, as is the case with patients patients with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis or who use antiretrovirals (HIV carriers). You can check out the full study here.

    Source: FAPESP Agency

