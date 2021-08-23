Will Janssen’s vaccine have a second dose? Anvisa asks for details about reinforcement

On Friday (20), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) asked Janssen — the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson — for information on the studies to boost the vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In the request, the agency seeks to find out if there is scientific or regulatory data that could support the issue of the second dose against COVID-19. That’s because this immunizing agent works, so far, in a single dose.

“Anvisa’s objective is to anticipate information that allows us to assess the scenario around the need or not for additional doses of vaccines against COVID-19 in use in Brazil,” said the agency, in a note. Anvisa requested that the company schedule a meeting with Anvisa technicians to discuss data that may be available and also ongoing studies, schedules and interim results.

Anvisa requests a meeting with Janssen to talk about the need for reinforcement against COVID-19 (Image: Reprodução/FabrikaPhoto/Envato Elements)

In the United States, where Janssen’s vaccine is also adopted, the third dose of mRNA (messenger RNA) immunizers, such as the formulas by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, has already been approved. However, the question of reinforcements for the Janssen formula is still open on US soil.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Booster doses against COVID-19 in Brazil

Anvisa held, this Thursday (19/8), a meeting with the Pfizer laboratory to request information on the development and progress of studies on booster doses of its vaccine, especially in the USA.https://t. co/caXsEwCd6V #anvisa #coronavirus #vaccination pic.twitter.com/vfmv32Ijmc

— Anvisa (@anvisa_official) August 19, 2021

Last Thursday (19), Anvisa held a meeting with Pfizer to similarly request data on the need (or not) of applying additional doses of its vaccine and when this would need to happen.

According to the director of Anvisa responsible for the area of ​​medicines and vaccines, Meiruze Freitas, this meeting is understood as an effort to look ahead and anticipate the discussion. According to Freitas, the main question is to understand if and when these doses will be necessary, which may have an impact on the immunization scheme in use in the country. After the meeting, it was decided that Anvisa and Pfizer will have a permanent agenda to monitor the data that are collected on an eventual third dose.

On Wednesday (18), Anvisa also recommended that the Ministry of Health evaluate the possibility of applying the third dose of an immunizing agent in priority groups that received CoronaVac, especially in immunosuppressed patients and elderly people over 80 years old.

Source: Anvisa

Did you like this article?

Sign up for your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.