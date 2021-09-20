inspiration4-crew-returns-to-earth-after-three-days-in-space

Kris Young, director of space operations at SpaceX Mission Control, greeted the crew upon their return. “On behalf of SpaceX, Inspiration4, welcome to Earth,” he said, noting that the mission showed the world that space is for everyone, and that ordinary people can make a big impact on the world. The project was financed by Jared Isaacman, a billionaire who conceived it to raise funds for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Welcome home #Inspiration4.🌊👏 https://t.co/ONCD5l6TAV

— Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) September 18, 2009

He paid the costs of the mission to SpaceX and to raise US$ 210 millions for childhood cancer research at the hospital, he joined Hayley Arceneaux, doctor and childhood cancer survivor; Chris Sembroski, data engineer; and, finally, Sian Proctor, professor of geosciences and NASA astronaut candidate. While in orbit, they performed several experiments to help researchers better understand the effects of microgravity on the human body.

During a live stream direct from the spacecraft, Arceneaux commented on how interesting it was to observe the changes in the behavior of fluids in microgravity. “This is something that scientists are researching, so we are happy to contribute,” he said. In addition to the data obtained, they enjoyed incredible views of Earth through a glass dome, installed in the “nose” of the Crew Dragon capsule. “We spent a lot of time in this dome and were able to see the entire perimeter of the Earth in an incredible perspective,” she said.

