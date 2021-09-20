microsoft-teams-conversations-on-pc-are-about-to-become-more-organized

Finally, Microsoft Teams direct answers are starting to be tested on the desktop. As with the main messengers, the feature allows you to mention messages directly to give more context to the conversations, making the chat more organized in the process.

Until then, the ability to reply to a message was unique to Teams for mobile. In August, the platform’s responses were spotted in its Windows version 11, still being tested in the hands of members of the Windows program Insider.