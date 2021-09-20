microsoft-teams-conversations-on-pc-are-about-to-become-more-organized

Finally, Microsoft Teams direct answers are starting to be tested on the desktop. As with the main messengers, the feature allows you to mention messages directly to give more context to the conversations, making the chat more organized in the process.
Until then, the ability to reply to a message was unique to Teams for mobile. In August, the platform’s responses were spotted in its Windows version 11, still being tested in the hands of members of the Windows program Insider.
To find the function, just start any chat and open a message menu, positioned next to the quick reactions. The user will find the “Reply” option right at the top of the section if it is already available to them. After that, just prepare an answer in the conventional field and send it.
The mentioned message appears right above the answer, so it’s pretty cool to understand the context of the submission. By clicking on this box, the user is taken directly to the original content, to follow the discussion from the beginning.
The tools in “public preview” need to be enabled by the account administrator or manager of the company’s IT. Fortunately, MS itself shows you how to start being a Microsoft Teams tester and the process is pretty simple, so it doesn’t take long to finally have more organized chats on the platform.
