the-main-game-releases-of-the-week-(20/09-to-26/09)

We embarked on the penultimate week of September and, for sure, the most full of great releases of the month. Big games debut on computers, consoles and mobile between days 17 and 23 from September, as the mobile version Pokémon UNITE
- , Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Diablo II: Resurrected, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Lost Judgment
- The most anticipated game releases for September 2021
- The main game releases of the week (10/09 The 21/)
- You 10 best RPG games for consoles
To not miss any of these and other releases for mobile, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, see the main ones below.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits – PC, PS4, PS5
The Ember Lab game is an adventure set in an enchanting world, rich in exploration and intense combat. Controlling Kena, a young Spirit Guide, players find and assemble a team of tiny spirit companions called Rot, honing their skills and creating ways to manipulate the environment.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be released for PC (via Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on the day 20 in September.
Pokémon UNITE (mobile) – Android and iOS
After debuting on Switch in July 2021, the MOBA from Pokémon from tiMi Studio will finally reach mobiles and tablets. The version will have crossplay with the Nintendo console, which will result in a period of downtime on the servers, allowing players from both platforms to play each other.
UNITE Pokémon will come free for Android and iOS devices on 23 from September.
Diablo II: Resurrected – PC , PS4, PS5, Switch, XOne and XSeries X|S
The remastered version of Diablo II, the classic action RPG from Blizzard, takes the player on yet another chase of the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fights against the denizens of hell. All this while unraveling the fate of the demonic Ultimate Evils, Diablo, Mephisto and Baal. The game now features a maximum resolution of 4K, progression to support other platforms, and includes the “Lord of Destruction” expansion.
Diablo 2: Resurrected arrives for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S at 20 September.
Lost Judgment – PS4, PS5, XOne and XSeries X|S
The new Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s action thriller noir, from the Yakuza series, tells the story of investigator Takayuki Yagami. Putting the player in the shoes of the protagonist, he will experience his journey of revenge that leads him to discover a rising criminal network, a shattered legal system and people who take advantage of both to become more powerful.
Lost Judgment
- will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on 23 of September.
Death Stranding Director’s Cut – PS5
The expanded and revamped version of the game from Hideo Kojima, who has sold 5 million units, will use Sony’s next-gen console to bring combat enhancements, new story missions, locomotion gear and vehicle functions.
Death Stranding: Director’s Cut comes exclusively to PS5 in 23 September .
