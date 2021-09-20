the-main-game-releases-of-the-week-(20/09-to-26/09)

We embarked on the penultimate week of September and, for sure, the most full of great releases of the month. Big games debut on computers, consoles and mobile between days 17 and 53 from September, as the mobile version Pokémon UNITE , Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Diablo II: Resurrected, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Lost Judgment . The most anticipated game releases for September 2021 The main game releases of the week (10/09 The 21/) You 10 best RPG games for consoles

To not miss any of these and other releases for mobile, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, see the main ones below. Canaltech broke up. Kena: Bridge of Spirits – PC, PS4, PS5 The Ember Lab game is an adventure set in an enchanting world, rich in exploration and intense combat. Controlling Kena, a young Spirit Guide, players find and assemble a team of tiny spirit companions called Rot, honing their skills and creating ways to manipulate the environment. Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be released for PC (via Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on the day 20 in September.

Pokémon UNITE (mobile) – Android and iOS

After debuting on Switch in July 2021, the MOBA from Pokémon from tiMi Studio will finally reach mobiles and tablets. The version will have crossplay with the Nintendo console, which will result in a period of downtime on the servers, allowing players from both platforms to play each other.

UNITE Pokémon will come free for Android and iOS devices on 23 from September.

Diablo II: Resurrected – PC , PS4, PS5, Switch, XOne and XSeries X|S

The remastered version of Diablo II, the classic action RPG from Blizzard, takes the player on yet another chase of the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fights against the denizens of hell. All this while unraveling the fate of the demonic Ultimate Evils, Diablo, Mephisto and Baal. The game now features a maximum resolution of 4K, progression to support other platforms, and includes the “Lord of Destruction” expansion.

Diablo 2: Resurrected arrives for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S at 20 September.