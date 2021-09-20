listening-to-mozart-can-be-beneficial-for-people-with-epilepsy;-understand

Music is capable of great feats, and recently researchers have discovered an interesting benefit: some Mozart compositions can “soothe” the brains of people with epilepsy.
- How art can “sculpt” and even “stroke” our brains
- New wearable warns patient when an epileptic seizure is about to come
The authors of the study suggest that there is a whole genre of anti-epileptic music that could now be created in the future, based on the Sonata for Two Pianos in D Major K
. To understand the effects of this specific song, the researchers played it to participants with epilepsy, who received brain implants to measure their neural activity. This allowed the authors to monitor a specific type of electrical impulse known as interictal epileptiform discharges, which are strongly associated with epilepsy and can trigger seizures.
Listen
K
for just seconds produced a noticeable decrease in IEDs, particularly in regions of the brain that coordinate emotions, such as the bilateral frontal cortices . However, when study participants listened to their favorite music, no effect was seen. According to the researchers, this suggests that the song K
has an effect on brain activity that is totally independent of whether people like to hear it or not.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!