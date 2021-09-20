WhatsApp | Learn how to enable Touch ID or Face ID lock on iPhone

WhatsApp has an extra layer of privacy protection for messages exchanged in the app. In it, users can use Touch ID or Face ID technology, depending on the iPhone model they have, to prevent prying eyes from accessing conversations without proper authorization.
explains step-by-step how to do this .
pop-up notifications will continue to appear on your iPhone as usual. In addition, even with Screen Lock enabled, you will be able to respond to messages from notifications, just unlocking the biometric authentication of the smartphone access lock.
How to activate the blocking with Touch ID or Face ID in WhatsApp
Step 1:open WhatsApp on iPhone. Then tap the “Settings” tab.
Tap the tab “Settings” of WhatsApp – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Step 2:
Tap “Account” > “Privacy”. Open the “Privacy” section in the WhatsApp settings – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 3: select the option “Screen lock”. Enter the WhatsApp screen lock options – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Step 4:
Activate the option “Request Face ID /Touch ID”. Then set the time interval in which you must provide biometric authentication in the app. For safety, we recommend that you choose the option “Immediately”.
Tap “Account” > “Privacy”.
Open the “Privacy” section in the WhatsApp settings – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Step 3: select the option “Screen lock”.
Enter the WhatsApp screen lock options – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Step 4:
Activate the option “Request Face ID /Touch ID”. Then set the time interval in which you must provide biometric authentication in the app. For safety, we recommend that you choose the option “Immediately”.
Enable Face ID/ Touch ID to unlock WhatsApp – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
There, now your WhatsApp will always ask for your fingerprint or for the scan of your face before allowing access to conversations. If for some reason the authentication is not successful, there will still be the option to enter the PIN that unlocks the device.
