amazon-website-lists-new-kindle-paperwhite-with-larger-screen-and-wireless-charging

Amazon may be preparing to launch two new models of Kindle Paperwhite, its most cost-effective digital book reader. The revelation came in advance by the company’s Canadian and Mexican websites — whose pages have already been removed.

A table displayed by Amazon websites reveals that the brand is preparing the launch of the new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with a 6.8-inch screen, pixel density of 600 ppi and lighting composed of 15 LEDs.

For comparison purposes, the current Kindle Paperwhite has the same 6-inch screen 210 ppi and 5 LED lighting.