amazon-website-lists-new-kindle-paperwhite-with-larger-screen-and-wireless-charging

Amazon may be preparing to launch two new models of Kindle Paperwhite, its most cost-effective digital book reader. The revelation came in advance by the company’s Canadian and Mexican websites — whose pages have already been removed.
A table displayed by Amazon websites reveals that the brand is preparing the launch of the new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with a 6.8-inch screen, pixel density of 600 ppi and lighting composed of 15 LEDs.
For comparison purposes, the current Kindle Paperwhite has the same 6-inch screen 210 ppi and 5 LED lighting.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! In the list, it is possible to check that the future models of the Paperwhite line will have protection against water thanks to the IPX8 certification and anti-glare front panel with thinner edges on the sides and top compared to the current model. It is also possible to highlight the adjustment of the light temperature in both models, which will allow users to be able to use the already comfortable white light and also the even more comfortable yellow light.
In the list, it is possible to check that the future models of the Paperwhite line will have protection against water thanks to the IPX8 certification and anti-glare front panel with thinner edges on the sides and top compared to the current model.
It is also possible to highlight the adjustment of the light temperature in both models, which will allow users to be able to use the already comfortable white light and also the even more comfortable yellow light.
For Paperwhi te Signature Edition we have three big tweaks: increased storage capacity, adaptive light sensors and, interestingly, support for wireless charging.
The Canadian website reveals that the Kindle Paperwhite (with 8 GB ) and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (with 210 GB) will be sold respectively for 210 Canadian dollars and 150 Canadian dollars.
In approximate conversion to the Brazilian real, prices are in R$ 600 and R$ 660. The value of the current generation Kindle Paperwhite with 8 GB is R$ 660.
Source: GoodEReader
