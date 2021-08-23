salman butt on pandya: if you compare hardik pandya with kapil dev or imran khan, they were far fitter than him; Kapil Dev and Imran Khan were more fit than Hardik Pandya, says salman butt, because of this Indian all-rounder is getting injured: Salman Butt

New Delhi

Former Pakistan cricket team opener Salman Butt has said about Hardik Pandya’s fitness that this Indian all-rounder is very thin and is getting injured again and again.

Salman believes that veteran Kapil Dev or Imran Khan was much fitter than Hardik. Hardik has kept his distance from bowling after back surgery. In such a situation, the question arises that if he is selected in the upcoming T20 World Cup, will he be able to bowl or will he be kept as a specialist batsman.

Former Pakistan captain Salman said on his YouTube channel, ‘India has high hopes from Hardik Pandya. But he is going through a long layoff period. When he bats, he looks very talented. When he bowled before the injury, he was also effective in this department with a decent pace. Hardik Pandya’s problem is that he is too thin. As soon as the extra load comes on their body, they become unfit. They need some muscle.

Hardik’s recent performance has also not been anything special. He has failed to perform as expected with the bat as well. According to Salman, Hardik is a talented player. According to Salman, ‘If you compare Hardik Pandya with Kapil Dev or Imran Khan, then both of them were much fitter than them. I don’t know if there is any issue with Hardik’s physique. Surely the physio and the trainer will be talking to him about this.

Hardik’s International Cricket Career

The 27-year-old Pandya has played 11 Tests and 63 ODIs so far. Hardik has taken 17 wickets along with scoring 532 runs in Tests, while in ODIs he has 1286 runs and 57 wickets to his name. In 49 T20 Internationals, Pandya has taken 42 wickets with 484 runs.