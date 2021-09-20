how-to-claim-a-refund-on-playstation-store

The PlayStation Store is Sony’s online store where gamers can purchase a variety of titles and other game items, as well as items to customize the look of their console menu and avatar. The system came to em 2006, on the company’s third console, and to have a store account, simply create one on PlayStation Network.

How to unsubscribe from PlayStation Plus

5 reasons to buy PlayStation 5

Many services provide the user with an easy way to have a refund for a purchase. Let’s say you accidentally bought something and want the chargeback; that’s what

Canaltech is going to talk about today. Each case is a case and the process may or may not be accepted, but we’ll show you how to claim a refund for a PlayStation Store purchase.

Step 1:

go to the official website and click on “Login” in the upper right corner.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Log in to your account to start your refund request on PlayStation Store (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 2:

a new screen will appear asking for your username, write and click on “Next” then enter your password and click on “Login”.

Step 3:

click on the support tab at the top of the screen with the mouse, click and select “Support”.

Select “Support ” at the top to move forward (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4:

You can access the refund part in two ways: click on the tab higher in “PS Store and Refunds” or lower in “Categories” with the same name.

Select one of the two options to move forward (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 5:

In this step, just click on “Request a refund on PS Store” to be taken to the next step.

Click Request Refund on PS Store to continue the process (Image : Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot( Step 6: read the information on screen and scroll down, select the product category and click “Contact thePlayStation support”. It is necessary to contact support to follow (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 7: Once again, scroll down and click on “PS Store & Refunds” and select the “PlayStation Store Refunds & Presales” option. Select the options above to be taken to the next step (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 8: a new part will open, the “Refund Wizard” which will take you to a bot

to assist in the rest of the process.