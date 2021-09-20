how-to-claim-a-refund-on-playstation-store

The PlayStation Store is Sony’s online store where gamers can purchase a variety of titles and other game items, as well as items to customize the look of their console menu and avatar. The system came to em 2006, on the company’s third console, and to have a store account, simply create one on PlayStation Network.
Many services provide the user with an easy way to have a refund for a purchase. Let’s say you accidentally bought something and want the chargeback; that’s what
Canaltech is going to talk about today. Each case is a case and the process may or may not be accepted, but we’ll show you how to claim a refund for a PlayStation Store purchase.
Step 1:
go to the official website and click on “Login” in the upper right corner.
Step 2:
a new screen will appear asking for your username, write and click on “Next” then enter your password and click on “Login”.
Step 3:
click on the support tab at the top of the screen with the mouse, click and select “Support”.
Step 4:
You can access the refund part in two ways: click on the tab higher in “PS Store and Refunds” or lower in “Categories” with the same name.
Step 5:
In this step, just click on “Request a refund on PS Store” to be taken to the next step.
Click Request Refund on PS Store to continue the process (Image : Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot(
Step 7:
Once again, scroll down and click on “PS Store & Refunds” and select the “PlayStation Store Refunds & Presales” option.
to assist in the rest of the process.
Step 9:
read the information on the screen, in English, and select the options that fits. Step 10:
if your refund is on time, it will appear for selection and validation of the order.
Step 10:
Stay tuned and be sure when making a purchase, the order may or may not be accepted, depending on the case. Anyway, now you have a step-by-step guide on how to navigate and ask for a refund!
