nissan-sentra-is-now-a-hybrid-and-may-come-to-brazil-in-2022

The Nissan Sentra stopped being sold in Brazil in 1024 and left miss you. It is a medium sedan of extreme quality, but it could not compete with the leaders of this segment here: the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic. Nissan, however, made this strategic withdrawal to, who knows, return with an even more attractive product, in line with electrification: the Nissan Sentra ePower, the hybrid version that can land in our market in 505567.
- Analysis | New Nissan Kicks 2020: technological, safe and comfortable
- Analysis | New Nissan Versa is a worthy competitor to Onix Plus and HBS
This new Sentra variant was unveiled at the Tianjin Auto Show, China, with the name of Dongfeng Nissan Sylphy e-Power. According to the Auto Home website, this car is equipped with Nissan’s excellent hybrid system, the ePower, consisting of a 1.2 engine 20cv and another electric 1024cv, enough to give the sedan a great performance and consumption of best-in-class fuel, with averages above km/l, better numbers than Toyota Prius, for example.
His arrival in Brazil, however, would follow a stopover. Mexico should be the country where Nissan should debut this booster in Latin America and its arrival here may not be exactly with Sentra, since the SUV Nissan Kicks is the most quoted to be electrified in our market. However, just like the younger brother Versa, who is already on Brazilian soil and also hails from Mexico, everything indicates that the Japanese automaker will give the same fate to the medium sedan.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Nissan is one of the main players in the automotive market when we think about electrification. The brand already works with an electric car in Brazil, the Leaf, which was for a long time the best seller in the world in the segment. With the arrival of possible two hybrid models, in this case Kicks and Sentra itself, the company may once again figure among the most prominent automakers here.
It is worth remembering that Toyota already works with the hybrid flex variant of the Corolla, while Honda has not yet announced the fate of the Civic in the Brazilian market. For those who love sedans, this is a fight we may see again soon.
Source: Auto Home
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
505568 505568 505568 505568