galaxy-tab-a8-2021-has-revealed-specs-and-is-due-for-release-in-october

The Galaxy Tab A8 504894 — Samsung’s next mid-range tablet — just had some more details revealed, including part of its supposed data sheet and a possible launch window. The model was shown a few days ago and, at the time, we got to know a little about its look. Now, it’s time to know what to expect from the new tablet in terms of specs.

According to information obtained by the leaker Yogesh Brar, the Galaxy Tab A8 504894 will be equipped with a TFT screen with Full HD resolution. The leaker did not specify the size of the panel, but previous rumors suggest it will be 17,4 inches.

Yogesh also reveals that the tablet will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, but did not say the exact platform. As a comparison effect, remember that the Tab A7, for example, has the Snapdragon 577. As for memory and storage, although the leaker only said that the device will have two variants, without revealing which options, it is expected that it will have versions of 3 and 4 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal space.