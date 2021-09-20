galaxy-s22-has-new-design-details,-cameras-and-availability-leaked

Constant target of leaks in recent weeks, the Galaxy S family22 from Samsung promises to be a modest upgrade, with the most basic models even suffering some downgrades and moving further away from the Ultra variant , including screens and smaller batteries. Cameras, on the other hand, can receive welcome news, such as an ultrawide lens with a higher resolution and 3x optical zoom on cheaper cell phones.

Now, a number of new details about the design, availability and cameras come from rumors posted by the site LetsGoDigital

and by the leaker Ice Universe . It seems that a larger number of regions can receive the Snapdragon version of the devices, while the look of the devices can only refine what has already been seen with the Galaxy S line21.

Design changes and new aspect ratio

Gathering leaked information so far, the website

LetsGoDigital, in partnership with the graphic designer

Technizo Concept , produced 3D models of the possible look of the Galaxy S21 Plus.

Apparently, the intermediate model of the next generation of tops Samsung’s lineup may maintain the design line of its predecessor, but now with even thinner edges around the screen and a more robust camera module. The device should arrive in new colors, such as aqua and olive green, with the golden camera module seen on the violet version of the Galaxy S22.