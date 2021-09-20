foldable-iphone-specs-released,-with-lg-display

The folding smartphone market is expected to gain several competitors in the coming months. After Google has already been spotted working on two models to face the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Apple will also be able to launch devices that have flexible screen in its horizontal and vertical axis.

New rumors bring some specifications and details of the iPhone Flip, smartphone named still unofficially. It should have a 7.5-inch internal screen — a little smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is 7.6 inches. to the device that folds into a shell shape or if it will be the cell phone as flexible as a book, but due to the size of the internal screen, it is more likely that it will be the second option, thus being a competitor for future models of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Xiaomi lines Mix Fold.

Horizontally folding iPhone may bring technologies to make it thinner

If the device is similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which becomes smaller than a regular smartphone when closed, Apple would already be working on two technologies to prevent the smartphone from getting too big or thick. The company is expected to be able to implement extremely thin — or non-existent — edges to reduce the overall dimension of the device, while maintaining a screen size comparable to a small tablet.

In addition, the Apple it will also be able to implement a fully integrated display with the other internal components of the smartphone, which would allow a much thinner cell phone, even when folded in half. Details of how this integration works were not disclosed, even because the company would still be in the early stages of development of the technology.

Apple should have the folding displays provided by LG, with the main objective to avoid Samsung’s monopoly in the manufacture of flexible screens for smartphones — according to rumors, Samsung may manufacture similar components for Google, in addition to the experience of having already launched its own smartphones. LG has a track record with flexible screens for televisions, and launched a new folding display for mobile phones last week, highlighting the fact that it can be turned in or out.